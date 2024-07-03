Crystal Oscillators Market is expected to reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2032 due to the Surging Demand in Consumer Electronics | According to SNS Insider

Pune, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crystal Oscillators Market S ize was valued at USD 3.35 Billion to USD 4.07 Billion in 2032 and growing at a steady CAGR of 2.01% during the forecast period.

The rise in the production of consumer electronics, and the growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices is majorly driving the crystal oscillators market. Advancements in telecommunication networks, particularly the development from 5G to 6G, require the stability offered by crystal oscillators. For Example, in 2023, Epson launched a new series of oscillators specially designed for 5G applications. Similarly, TXC Corporation introduced a new line of miniature oscillators for the growing demand for space-saving electronics.

The growing automotive industry, along with the rise of electric vehicles, relies heavily on precise timing offered by the crystal oscillators which creates great opportunity for the market. The healthcare sector also requires devices that are much more advanced for various diagnostics and better treatment. Researchers are searching for very cost-effective techniques that have the potential to make SC crystals affordable for increasing growth.

Overall, the crystal oscillator market presents promising growth prospects driven by the increasing demand for precise timing in various industries. Technological advancements and a focus on miniaturization are likely to shape the future of this market.

Key Players Listed in The Report

Seiko Epson

Daishinki Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Siward Crystal Technology

Rakon Limited

Crystal Oscillators Market Segment Analysis

Based on Type: Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillators are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, dominating in the forecast period. The increasing adoption of 4G and 5G technologies along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is also increasing demand for VCXO crystal oscillators. These devices enable the synchronous clocking and frequency adjustment of signals in base stations, and other telecommunication equipment that transmits data. They make very accurate movements at test points enabling tuning of the item under test during most testing techniques.

Based on Crystal: The SC Cut crystal has a market share of around 60% in 2023 making it the most dominating segment. These oscillators have minimal frequency in high-temperature situations. Thus, the SC Cut oscillators are highly demanded by the Defense applications.

Crystal Oscillators Market Report Scope & Overview:

Market Size in 2023 USD 3.35 billion Market Size in 2031 USD 4.07 billion CAGR (2024-2031) 2.01%

Increasing Deployment of 5G technology in smartphones and the revolution towards 6G

The growing need for making technologically advanced Automotive Applications is driving the market

Regional Development

Asia Pacific region is to lead the global crystal oscillator market with a market share of 34% in 2023, due to the rising adoption of electronic content in the automotive industry. Major manufacturing of electronic devices takes place in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

North America has the second-largest market share in 2023, with the United States leading because of well-established electronics and semiconductor industries. Europe is expected to register the fastest growth in Europe, as it has implemented 5G technology, especially in countries like Germany and the UK.

Future Growth

Consumer Electronics, Automotive Systems, and Telecommunications are anticipated to spur growth in the Crystal Oscillators Market over the years ahead. These devices provide ultra-low-power and high-frequency oscillators that address the changing requirements of numerous applications. Moreover, the growing proliferation of 5G networks and rising preference for miniaturized electronics further fuel growth prospects. Owing to increased research and development efforts undertaken by the many industry giants, growth in this market is projected to continue as new technologies become mature. For Example, Researchers are focusing on finding new materials that can replace quartz to provide better stability to the products.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Epson launched a new series of miniature high-precision crystal oscillators for the specific needs of modern 5G applications unveiled by XLX. High-speed data transmission requires exceptional frequency stability and low phase noise, a combination well within reach of these oscillators.

In April 2023, Kyocera acquired Knowles Electronics, one of the largest manufacturers of electronic components including crystal oscillators. This purchase enhances Kyocera's presence in the Crystal Oscillator market and reinforces its product lineup.

In May 2023, DXN Corporation released a new family of environment-certified lead-free crystal oscillators. The line is meant to meet the increased need for environmentally friendly electronic parts.

Key Takeaways

The report analyzes various growth factors and key drivers of the market that creates opportunities.

The study offers key trends, competitive landscape analysis of recent developments, and type segments.

Detailed segment analysis is very useful to identify key end-user segments and their specific growth potential.

The report offers a regional-level analysis of the Cable assembly market for instance, it covers key regions such as Europe, North America, and APAC.

