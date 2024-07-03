Horizontal Directional Drilling Market to Reach USD 24.41 Bn by 2032 Owing to Growing Urbanization and Infrastructure Development | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Horizontal Directional Drilling Market size was valued at USD 7.56 Bn in 2023. It is anticipated to be valued at USD 24.41 Bn by the year 2032 and shows a growth rate of 13.91% CAGR during the forecasting period 2024-2032.”

Market Overview & Growing Demands

The technology is increasingly used due to its efficiency and cost-effective manner for pipeline, cable or conduit installation. There are several factors, including increased investments in projects such as shale gas development which calls for energy-efficient drilling technologies to reach reserves located far beneath the ground. Moreover, the rising deployment of Horizontal Directional Drilling in laying fiber optic cables without any disruption to the existing structure is driving demand from the telecom industry for high-speed connectivity.

Some businesses are even developing creative services in response to the heightened interest. As an example, the D220x300S3 Navigator HDD by Vermeer Corporation has recently emerged on the market with more power and precision for drilling through tough terrains. In a related move, Ditch Witch introduced the JT28 Directional Drill for better performance in both suburban and rural applications.

The Toro Company's purchase of Radius HDD in 2023 signaled consolidation across the industry to widen types and improve technologies.





Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Charles Machines Works, Inc. (Ditch Witch)

Barbco, Inc.

Toro Company

Vermeer Corporation

Vmt Gmbh Gesellschaft Für Vermessungstechnik

Laney Directional Drilling Co.

Inrock Drilling Systems Ellingson Companies

Mclaughlin Group, Inc.

American Augers, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Other Players

Increase in demand from the end-user industries across various regions of worlds owing to its capability carry out drilling activities with least surface disruption has driven Horizontal Directional Drilling Market. In urban areas, this is especially important as traditional open-cut methods are often not feasible. The scope for the market is expanded including utility installations oil & gas pipelines , telecommunication infrastructure and others. As the Priority for Renewable energy plans raise, Horizontal directional drilling Market is predicted to gain benefits. Rising number of wind and solar farms across the globe is providing impetus to sales of horizontal directional drilling equipment Underground power cables have recently gained significance, becoming a key area that requires controlled or restricted excavation around residential areas. Furthermore, the surge in government initiatives for enhancing infrastructure and connectivity is boosting up the capabilities generated within it.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.56 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 24.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.91% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising urbanization and population growth as cities expand, the need for underground infrastructure grows, and HDD's trenchless technology is ideal for minimizing disruption in crowded spaces.

Tunneling creates the main passage, while HDD would likely be used to lay cables and pipelines alongside it. Asia's tunnel boom caters to large-scale projects like the massive 14.15 km Zojila tunnel, creating highways, railways, and water channels. In contrast, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) tackles smaller tasks, installing utilities and telecom lines typically ranging from centimeters to a few meters. Both sectors benefit from the region's infrastructure push. China alone is expected to invest $31-$38 billion annually between 2025-2028. Tunnelling addresses large-scale transportation needs, while HDD ensures these projects have the underground utility and communication networks they rely on. The North-South Commuter Railway-Metro Manila Subway tunnel exemplifies this.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is poised for lucrative growth due to technological development along with expanding infrastructure projects. The market is further boosted by the increasing implementation of advanced drilling operations, which can offer improved productivity as well as help in bringing down operational costs. The rising trend to rent HDD equipment, particularly in the U.S. market is one of several growth drivers The expensive drilling set-ups is causing many companies to turn towards rental services and offers an opening for service providers to take advantage of the trend.

Segmentation Analysis

In 2023, the rotary steerable systems (RSS) represented by market share of approximately in Horizontal Directional Drilling Market. RSS technology enables steerable drilling with real-time capabilities to allow the driller to keep on track according to the programmed tilt, even in complex conditions. This decreases the possibility of hitting blocks and mitigates holdups as well costs for your project. The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the RSS are predicted to stimulated growth in the market throughout that duration.

While this can be relatively inexpensively done with traditional techniques it takes many more technical knowledge and runs a much higher risk of going off-course from the predetermined path. This can affect infrastructure close at hand and add to operational risks.

Segment wise Utility Vibratory Plow accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Utility vibratory Plows are rooted in the need to install flexible conduits at proper depths, primarily used on telecommunications projects for fibre cable placement and oil & gas operations to lay pipelines.

Pile Driver the pile driver segment was second only to material handler, as demand from telecom and oil gas sectors for pipeline cable installations continued. The likes of STARKE continue to advance the innovation, key here with pile drivers that come with auto anchoring functionalities.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Key Segments:

By Technique

Conventional

Rotary Steerable System

By Parts

Rigs

Pipes

Bits

Reamers

By Machine

Mini

Midi

Maxi

By Application

On-shore

Off-shore

By Machine Type

Utility vibratory Plow

Utility tractor

Pile driver

Foundation machines

Boring machines

Others

By Tooling

Transition Rods

HDD Drill Rods

HDD Paddle Bits

HDD Drive Collars, Chucks, and Subs

HDD Swivels & Pulling Equipment

Others

By End User

Oil and Gas Excavation

Utility

Telecommunication

Others

Key Regional Development

North America is a dominant region in the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market with around 38% market share. The U.S. Energy Information Administration pointed to extensive liquid fuel utilization, underscoring the requirement of reliable drilling technologies (US EIA). Growing count of infrastructure and utility projects across North America is further supporting the demand for HDD equipment & services.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth, and with China making its national energy infrastructure revolve around renewable sources of energy. The area is sprawling in terms of investments in telecommunications the market for 4G and 5G networks are increasing rapidly, this implies that demanding opportunities might be on the rise as far as employing better drilling equipment is concerned.

Future Growth

The horizontal directional drilling market is anticipated to register a major CAGR throughout the future. This demonstrates that following the above trend, continuous investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects will benefit this market. Further, technological development like (enables the installation of different pipes in one location, creating fewer fractures in underground rock formations) in drilling methods are expected to increase efficiency and decrease cost which will bolster the horizontal directional drilling market for a number of applications.

Recent Developments

In May 15, 2023: A drilling company called EnviroBore Directional Drilling (Envrio bore) announced that they had acquired Full Bore Contracting Ltd. to enhance their presence in Northeast British Columbia Canada.

Key Takeaways

Detailed information into the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market, market dynamics, drivers, and opportunities.

The report could be helpful for strategic planning, creating growth opportunities, and informed business development decisions.

Valuable data to develop regulations and directions supporting sustainable infrastructure development with the implementation of HDD technology.

Find HDD solutions that best suit specific objectives of efficient, environmentally friendly underground utility installation projects

