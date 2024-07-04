Global Center on Adaptation Launches 2024 Local Adaptation Champions Awards

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) launched the 2024 Local Adaptation Champions Awards today. These prestigious awards celebrate and reward outstanding, innovative, and scalable locally led initiatives that effectively address climate change impacts and enhance resilience among vulnerable communities worldwide.

Applicants can apply under the categories:

Water Security: For community-based initiatives improving water resource management and conservation. Food Security: For climate-smart food production systems ensuring sustainable access to nutritious foods. Urban Adaptation Solutions: For urban projects that increase climate resilience in vulnerable neighborhoods. Local Entrepreneurship: For businesses that develop or adopt local adaptation solutions addressing climate vulnerabilities.

Application Details: Applications are open from July 1 to August 11, 2024. Eligible interventions must demonstrate tangible results, focus on the most vulnerable, and adhere to Locally Led Adaptation Principles.

For more information and to apply, please visit the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation

Contact

Anju Sharma, Global Lead on Locally Led Adaptation, Global Center on Adaptation

Anju.sharma@gca.org

Notes to Editors

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that promotes adaptation to the impacts of climate change. It works to climate-proof development by instigating policy reforms and influencing investments made by international financial institutions and the private sector. The goal is to bring climate adaptation to the forefront of the global fight against climate change and ensure that it remains prominent.



Founded in 2018, GCA embodies innovation in its approach to climate adaptation as well as in its physical presence. It operates from the largest floating office in the world, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh; and Beijing, China. The Center will open a new office in Nairobi, Kenya in 2025.