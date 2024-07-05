Membrane Chromatography Market: $321M to $637M Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Membrane Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Cartridges, Capsules, Cassettes, Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through, Bind Elute), Material (PES, Cellulose, Hydrogel) - Global Forecast to 2029, at a notable CAGR of 14.7%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advancements in biotechnology. However, restrictions on fluorinated substances and limited large-scale use may hinder growth. Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D and the shift towards single-use technologies offer significant opportunities, while challenges include alternative techniques to chromatography and scaling issues. In 2023, flow-through membrane chromatography and pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies dominated the market. North America led the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Major players include Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA.

Danaher Corporation: Global Leader in Life Sciences and Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation is a leading innovator in life sciences and diagnostics, providing a diverse range of products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial applications. With a strong geographic presence across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Danaher focuses on substantial R&D investments to develop and manufacture innovative products. In 2023, the company invested USD 1.50 billion in research and development to bolster its global footprint.

Sartorius AG: Advancing Life Science and Biopharmaceutical Research

Sartorius is a key player in life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, offering products for separating, purifying, concentrating, storing, and transporting biological intermediates. With over 60 production and sales sites worldwide, Sartorius strategically expands its global presence through collaborations and partnerships. For example, in June 2023, Sartorius collaborated with Waters Corporation to enhance bioanalytics for downstream biomanufacturing, integrating Sartorius’s multi-column chromatography with Waters’ analytical technology to support mAbs, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and other biologics.

Merck KGaA: Leading Innovations in Life Sciences

Merck KGaA provides solutions and services for research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical drug development and production within the global life sciences industry. Offering tools, services, and digital platforms, Merck KGaA serves a broad customer base across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa through direct sales teams, distributors, and wholesalers. The company continues to invest in R&D to expand its innovative product portfolio and strengthen its global presence. In May 2022, Merck KGaA invested USD 463.7 million (€440 million) to enhance its membrane and filtration manufacturing capabilities in Cork, Ireland.

Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges Lead Membrane Chromatography Market

The membrane chromatography market is segmented into capsules, cassettes, cartridges, syringe filters, filter plates, spin columns, membrane discs and sheets, and other consumables & accessories. In 2023, capsules, cassettes, and cartridges dominated the market, driven by the growing focus on advanced analytical techniques for biomanufacturing and the development of innovative chromatographic products for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography Dominates Technique Segment

The global membrane chromatography market is divided into ion exchange, affinity, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The ion exchange segment, including anion and cation exchange chromatography, held the largest market share in 2023, due to the increasing need for high separation efficiency to enhance biopharmaceutical manufacturing productivity.

Flow-Through Membrane Chromatography Leads Operation Mode Segment

The membrane chromatography market is segmented into flow-through and bind-elute membrane chromatography. In 2023, flow-through membrane chromatography accounted for the largest share, attributed to the growing development of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Polyethersulfone (PES) Dominates Membrane Material Segment

The market is segmented by membrane material into polyethersulfone (PES), cellulose, hydrogel, and others. In 2023, polyethersulfone (PES) led the market, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality materials for membrane chromatography products.

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Drive End User Segment

The membrane chromatography market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CDMOs, and academic and research institutes. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share, driven by the rising demand for novel biotherapies.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

The key regional markets for membrane chromatography are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America led the market, attributed to the development of biological therapeutics and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, driven by increasing biotechnology research and a focus on advancing the biopharmaceutical industry.

