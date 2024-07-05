Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, adopted a decision of the sole shareholder on 4 July 2024, approving the decision of the Board of EPSO-G UAB of 28 June 2024 to establish a new legal entity for the purpose of new business activities.

The planned new Group company will be involved in investment and project management activities. Further details will be announced after the completion of the establishment procedures.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.