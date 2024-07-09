ImCheck Appoints Stephan Braun as Chief Medical Officer



Marseille, France, July 09, 2024 – ImCheck Therapeutics announced today the appointment of Stephan Braun, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Braun brings over 30 years of drug development experience gained from an extensive career in both the pharmaceutical industry and in academic research. He joins ImCheck to support the ongoing clinical development of lead candidate ICT01, a γ9δ2 T cell-activating monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A, as it moves toward later-stage trials in multiple cancer indications, as well as a growing pipeline of immunotherapeutic antibodies that harness the innate and adaptive immune responses.

“As ICT01 continues to demonstrate its therapeutic potential, evidenced by the data from the EVICTION trial, it is the right time to add a clinical expert with Stephan’s pedigree to our team. His extensive expertise in oncology-focused drug development will be instrumental as we accelerate ICT01’s progress in the clinic and further expand our pipeline beyond cancer,” said Pierre d’Epenoux, Chief Executive Officer of ImCheck Therapeutics.

Dr. Stephan Braun, Chief Medical Officer of ImCheck Therapeutics, added, “With its pioneering research in immunomodulation and strong clinical development plan, ImCheck represents an exciting opportunity to develop a pipeline of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins in cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease indications. I look forward to working with the outstanding ImCheck team to advance these programs and contribute to the company's clinical success.”

Before joining ImCheck, Dr. Stephan Braun served as Group Chief Medical Officer at CureTeq AG. He previously held executive and leadership roles at Basilea, Ipsen, Parexel and Symphogen. He was also the Medical Director of Clinical Development and a Senior Medical Scientist at Amgen, where he was involved in the development, approval and medical affairs activities for several drugs including Aranesp, Xgeva, and Vectibix. During his academic tenure, Dr. Braun was a professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the medical universities in Munich and Innsbruck from 1994 until 2008 building and leading the Breast Cancer Center and Gynecologic Oncology Center teams. He has authored 35 peer-reviewed publications and several book chapters in translational research and oncology and served on the editorial boards of several scientific journals. In addition, he is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), American Society of Hematology (ASH), and European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is designing and developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel super-family of immunomodulators.

As demonstrated by its lead clinical-stage program ICT01, which has a mechanism of action to simultaneously modulate innate and adaptive immunity, ImCheck's “first-in-class” activating antibodies may be able to produce superior clinical results as compared to the first-generation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and, when used in combination, to overcome resistance to this group of agents. In addition, ImCheck’s antagonist antibodies are being evaluated as potential treatments for a range of autoimmune and infectious diseases.

ImCheck benefits from support from Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a worldwide leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins research, as well as from the experience of an expert management team and from the commitment of leading US and European investors.

