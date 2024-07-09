Spectra Logic Collaborates with Cohesity on Advanced Data Protection and Archival

BOULDER, Colo., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced an integration of Spectra® technologies with Cohesity to deliver a comprehensive data protection and archival solution. This new offering leverages the Cohesity Data Cloud platform, Spectra Logic® BlackPearl® object-based disk and object-based tape solutions to provide organizations with an efficient, reliable, and cost-effective data archiving strategy.

Available now, the validated solution enables enterprises to seamlessly manage data across primary storage, cloud, and tape environments. By combining the strengths of both companies, the solution supports physical air-gapped copies for superior cyber resilience, scales effortlessly from terabytes to exabytes, and retains data securely from days to decades, creating an affordable alternative to traditional cloud or disk-based solutions.

“Our collaboration with Cohesity enables us to offer a solution that significantly enhances the scalability, security, and affordability of long-term data storage,” said David Feller, chief technology officer, Spectra Logic. “This integrated approach allows organizations to optimize their storage infrastructure while ensuring robust data protection and compliance.”

Key benefits of the new solution include:

Physical Air-Gapped Copies: Enhances cyber resilience by creating immutable copies of data, preventing ransomware attacks.

Scalability: Seamlessly expands from terabytes to exabytes, accommodating growing data volumes.

Long-term Retention: Securely stores data from days to decades, ensuring compliance and accessibility.

Cost-Effectiveness: More affordable than comparable cloud or disk solutions, reducing total cost of ownership.

High Performance: Offers the highest-performance tape solution available, optimizing data retrieval speeds.

Comprehensive Data Management

The Cohesity Data Cloud platform is tightly integrated with major public and private clouds, providing a versatile and scalable solution for data archiving. The Spectra Logic BlackPearl object-based disk and object-based tape solutions deliver cost-effective and reliable options for long-term data retention. This integration allows enterprises to choose the most suitable storage medium for their data, whether it be public cloud, private cloud, or tape.

“The integration of Cohesity’s data management capabilities with Spectra Logic’s innovative storage technologies offers our customers a powerful new tool for long-term data preservation,” said Sunil Moolchandani, chief technology officer, Worldwide Field Sales at Cohesity. “Organizations can now benefit from a solution combining flash, disk, cloud, and tape storage to meet their evolving data management needs.”

Solution Highlights:

Seamless Integration: The Cohesity platform integrates smoothly with Spectra Logic object-based disk and tape solutions, ensuring efficient data movement and management.

Flexible Storage Options: Utilize Spectra Logic as an S3-compatible disk or object-based tape target, providing flexibility in archival strategies.

Enhanced Data Security: Source-side encryption and physical air-gapping of storage protect against unauthorized access and cyber threats.

Sustainable Storage: Spectra Logic solutions consume minimal power, supporting eco-friendly data management practices.

About Spectra Logic

Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

BlackPearl, Spectra, and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

