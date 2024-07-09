Today's Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation - Motivational Modulation of Cognitive Control in ADHD

New York, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Motivational Modulation of Cognitive Control in ADHD” today, July 9, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter is Kimberly S. Chiew, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Psychology at the University of Denver. Dr. Chiew is also the recipient of a 2019 BBRF Young Investigator Grant. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds. Register to hear their informative discussion on ADHD.

According to the CDC, a national survey of parents in 2022 revealed an estimated 7 million children in the United States ages 3–17 have ever been diagnosed with ADHD. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common childhood disorders and can continue through adolescence and into adulthood.

ADHD is a widely pervasive neurodevelopmental condition characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, contributing to difficulties in everyday activities. While ADHD has traditionally been considered a difference in cognition, motivational alterations have also been implicated in both theoretical and experimental models of ADHD. In this talk, Dr. Chiew will highlight recent research examining changes in motivational processes in ADHD, potential downstream consequences for cognitive performance, and implications for characterization and management of ADHD symptoms.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

