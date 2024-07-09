Dentures Market Size Worth US$ 3.00 Billion by 2032, Rising Demand Fuelled by Aging Population, Aesthetics, & Technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentures Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Dentures Market size was valued at US$ 1.62 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2032 with an increasing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Increasing geriatric population and surging traction of cosmetic dentistry, coupled with rapid advancement in technology are anticipated to drive great leaps forward in the dentures market. This opportunity allows the industry to improve and broaden its success long-term by taking an active role in helping patients during this emotionally challenging process, coaching them more effectively as they make their new lifestyle change from light leakage on liners to a life changing full dentures experience.

Growing Demand for Dentures Market

An effective solution for replacing damaged or missing teeth, dentures can be difficult to adapt to. A new study underscores the emotional toll dentures can have on patients in their early days and it is critical for an empathetic dentist to help with that transition. This is an important point given the size and increasing number of people being serviced with dentures.

Millions of older adults are missing at least one tooth, and over 20% have lost all their natural teeth, so the market for prosthetic replacements is huge and researchers predict that number will increase as people live longer. The dentures market includes both removable and permanent dentures, with partials surging in popularity on the back of a trend toward maintaining natural teeth.

Advancements in 3D printing have changed the way technology is used within all industries, and the denture industry is no different. Such is the case of companies like Stratasys' TrueDent, claiming as one of its groundbreaking applications to be the world's first full-color process for creating permanent dentures in a single piece using 3-D printing techniques. Dentsply Sirona launched in 2024, its Lucitone Digital Print Denture System uses PMMA and was created with the help of its prime print solution which allows for a full set to be printed at once.

Segmentation Dynamics

In 2023, the largest type of product used were partial dentures with more than 56.66% revenue share. Primarily utilized for the aged people who lost their dentition, it appears natural and fits well since using CAD/CAM technology. As populations worldwide get older, this dominance is likely to grow.

The removable dentures segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a share of 61.5% and there are many reasons why they remain a popular choice, not least because pillow-top mattresses have been the traditional option for years. There is the tooth fragment solution, which also conservates so fixed dentures. Finally, a lower average cost compared to the treatment of missing teeth.

Dental clinics and hospitals are the clear frontrunners in dental services market, representing over 84.9% of revenues estimated for 2023 as proportion terms. Finally, that they could continue to lead the pack in a growth rate projected out to 2032 due to dermatology practices increasingly bundling their services with those of plastic surgeons and other specialists-something many patients are also eager for given both the convenience factor (they can now have all consultations under one roof) as well as having gotten used-to doctors providing personalized care.

Regional Analysis

With a revenue of 43% in 2023 from Europe, dentures market boots the most with a greater focus on dental care and the availability of many products in regular stores, this is somewhat inevitable. New releases of denture accessories are also contributing to market expansion. The size of Western European market is attractive for investment (production) and one can develop strategically here. Increasing aged population, sets the stage for surge in demand of dental products due to strong technological advancements by key manufacturers.

For example, the recent NHS Dental Recovery Plan in England, which aims to provide easier access to dental services, governments across Europe are prioritizing oral healthcare. This increased focus on dental care is expected to fuel the growth of the European denture market.

