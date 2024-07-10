FAQ on the US TV and CTV Currency Landscape: The Lowdown on the Measurement Mess

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FAQ on the TV and CTV Currency Landscape: The Lowdown on the Measurement Mess" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report answers some of the most common questions about the evolving TV currency landscape.

Catch up on the big events and trends shaping how advertisers measure linear and connected TV advertising.

In September 2021, the Media Rating Council (MRC) suspended its accreditation of Nielsen's national and local TV measurement products, suddenly upending the status quo. At that point, industry dissatisfaction with Nielsen had been simmering for years. Although Nielsen's accreditation has since been partially restored, lingering issues around the measurement of linear and connected TV (CTV) ads have yet to be resolved.

Key Topics Covered:

What is currency, and how is it different from measurement?

Why is there so much chaos in the TV currency space?

How are alternative currencies different from the legacy currency?

Can the market support multiple currencies?

Who are the key standard-setting organizations?

How is JIC certification different from MRC accreditation?

Media Gallery

Key Report Feature:

Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl3tkv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.