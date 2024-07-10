Lotto.com Hits Two Million Customer Milestone

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is thrilled to announce it has surpassed the two million customer mark. The exciting announcement comes in record time, doubling the Lotto.com one million customer milestone in under one year.



As Lotto.com charts its path forward with a pipeline of opportunities across state expansions and customer acquisition initiatives, the company remains committed to providing customers with convenient and secure digital access to the official state lottery. Reflecting on the growing Lotto.com customer base, the company also celebrates recent big wins on the platform – whether they occurred during a customer’s morning commute in New Jersey , or by matching 0 numbers on a ticket order in Texas .

“It’s an incredible milestone for us, reaching two million customers with our accessible and convenient way to order lottery tickets,” shared Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We are especially proud to expand our customer base, knowing this increases the incremental funds that our platform brings to the good causes that state lotteries support. It took us over two years to reach the one million customer milestone, and less than one year after that to hit the two million customer milestone, so our growth is accelerating tremendously!”

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, offers digital access to order tickets for the biggest state lotteries and jackpots. Customers on Lotto.com can securely order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com has over two million customers, has contributed over $100 million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created six millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In December 2022, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

