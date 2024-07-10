Vibration Control System Market to Reach US$ 8.87 Billion by 2032 Owing to Growing Demand for Improved Stability and Performance | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibration Control System Market Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Vibration Control System Market was valued at US$ 5.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 8.87 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Market Sizing and Overview

The Vibration control systems are essential in minimizing the impact of vibrations on machinery and equipment, thus extending their lifespan and ensuring smoother operation. The market is driven by the rapid development of manufacturing and construction processes, which demand advanced tools and equipment for better performance.

The vibration control systems market is getting more prominent due to the increased demand created by their essential function in various sectors like (Automotive, Manufacturing etc). U.S. uses cost-efficient custom sensors, data evaluation programs, and cloud providers which stimulate the market. The industrial organization implements wireless monitoring technology, for example, in the production sector to promote safety and support decision-making as well as real-time corrections of the data at competitive implementation rates. Modern technologies such as system-on-a-chip permit saving more data than ever before and its transfer to smartphones of the users in real time, ensuring the exact data acquisition. Nonwired systems may send the most essential findings in almost no-time across the corporate division, enhancing efficiency, ergonomics, and safety.

Furthermore, stringent global regulations mandating safety solutions related to efficiency, ergonomics, and employee well-being are acting as a major growth factor, particularly in oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, and other high-risk industries. Interestingly, the auto industry is not just a major consumer of vibration control systems but also a source of capital for further market development.





Major Players Insights Listed in this Report are:

ContiTech Deutschland GmbH

ELESA S.p.A.

Trelleborg AB

Fabreeka

Resistoflex

Hutchinson

VICODA GmbH

Sentek Dynamics Incorporated

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc

Isolation Technology Inc

Other Players

Vibration Control System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 5.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Growth Driving Factors • The demand for vibration control systems market is growing with the expansion and adoption of such major industries as oil and gas, utilities, and transportation.

Segment Analysis

The vibration control to show fastest CAGR over approx. 6.8% in 2023, driven by the increasing need for solutions that control tremors and vibrations in the oil & gas and power plant industries. These systems utilize various anti-vibration devices – washers, absorbers, mounts, springs, and more – to isolate the impact of shaking and jolting within power plants. The VCS segment itself can be further broken down into sub-categories like isolating pads and isolators.

The manufacturing sector dominates the market, accounting for 28% of the global share. This dominance is likely to continue due to the burgeoning growth of industrial machinery manufacturing worldwide. The electrical and electronics sector presents a lucrative opportunity for vibration control system providers. Here, these systems utilize a combination of control electronics, vibration sensors, and actuators to create a feedback loop. This loop safeguards delicate equipment and structures from the detrimental effects of shock and vibration.

Vibration Control System Market Key Segmentation:

By System Type

Motion Control Springs Hangers Mounts Washers & Bushes

Vibration Control Isolators Isolating Pads Others



By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Others

Key Regional Developments

Europe currently leading the market with a 25% share in 2023, is expected to witness stable growth. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth trajectory, fueled by rapid industrialization in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, China's established low-cost manufacturing edge makes them a significant player in this market.

North America a powerhouse holding over 21% of the market share in 2023, is anticipated to have moderate growth. The U.S. reigns supreme in this region, driven by the high demand for vibration control systems in healthcare, aviation, and defense. Consequently, the U.S. is a hub for numerous vibration control technology manufacturers and solution providers.

Future Market Growth

Future growth of the Vibration Control System Market will be driven by several factors, including ongoing technological developments and the spread of these systems to emerging markets. These will become an increasingly key component of industry worldwide, as they strive to improve performance, safety, and stability. Moreover, new innovations in the field of sensor technology and data analytics, as well as advances in wireless capabilities, will further drive the growth of the market. This expansion will, in turn, provide many business opportunities for developing advanced but cost-effective solutions. In addition, the growing interest in environmental sustainability and energy efficiency will cause the utilization of vibration control in various industry sectors, which will benefit the market’s long-term expansion.

Recent Developments

In November 2022: Sumitomo Riko Company Limited signed an agreement with LanzaTech NZ, Inc., focusing on carbon capture and transformation to promote a circular economy for rubber, resin, and urethane waste. This collaboration aims to develop technologies that advance sustainability and achieve zero carbon emissions, highlighting the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility

Key Takeaways

Detailed market analysis helps clients understand the key growth drivers and restraints, enabling strategic planning.

Insights into recent product launches and technological advancements offer competitive intelligence.

Gain valuable information on prominent market participants and their recent developments to make informed competitive decisions.

Understand the impact of stringent safety regulations on market growth and ensure product offerings comply with evolving standards.

