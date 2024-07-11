Dorman’s new releases for July include more OE FIX™ innovations and aftermarket-exclusive repair solutions

COLMAR, Pa., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of hundreds of new aftermarket automotive components and assemblies.



Adding to an expansive catalog of more than 122,000 SKUs, the July 2024 new product releases represent millions of new sales opportunities for automotive and heavy-duty parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, reinforcing Dorman’s position as a premier go-to source for technicians and dedicated DIYers.

Noteworthy among the hundreds of releases are two Dorman® OE FIX™ repair solutions, adding to this flagship line of parts designed to save time, money and labor. More than 2,000 OE FIX products offer a level of performance and convenience that customers may not be able to obtain from a dealership.

These innovative products include:

An upgraded electronic throttle body designed to match the performance of the original part but upgraded to help eliminate common causes of failure in select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Combining a non-contact Hall effect sensor for increased durability and Dorman’s proprietary Sensor Shield™ shaft seal, this throttle body helps protect critical areas from debris and oil intrusion, preventing rough idling, diagnostic trouble codes and malfunction indicator lamp illumination.

An engine intake manifold with gaskets for both the upstream and downstream ends offers a more complete repair solution for certain Audi and Volkswagen vehicles. Making use of the factory sensor and featuring a durable cast aluminum actuator arm that will help provide longer service life than the OE plastic unit, the cost-effective manifold is engineered to help put an end to rough running and error codes.

Additional first-to-aftermarket highlights include:

A totally integrated power module relay repair kit designed to help restore the performance of an original equipment power module, with coverage designed for a long list of Chrysler vehicles.

Replacement valve cover kits for select Jeep, Ram, and Nissan truck, SUV and cargo van models designed to match the performance of original equipment that may have been damaged or warped.

A roof-mounted GPS antenna designed to match the performance of an original antenna that has been damaged by collision or malfunctioned due to internal component failure. With coverage for select GMC, Chevrolet and Cadillac SUVs, this durable antenna offers easy installation.

A keyless entry keypad with trim designed to match the factory components on certain 2011-2019 Ford Explorers. Made from quality materials and components to ensure reliable performance and long service life, this keypad restores functionality when the original keypad has failed due to wear, electronic malfunction or moisture intrusion.

Two coolant feed lines and an engine fuel cooler, adding to a diverse array of critical turbocharger accessories designed to match the performance of the factory parts on select Ford trucks and SUVs, and certain Lincoln Navigator models.



These are just a few of Dorman’s recent new product releases, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.



