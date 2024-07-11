Konica Minolta Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 List

Ramsey, NJ, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation.

Konica Minolta is a trusted managed IT services partner to thousands of organizations in the U.S., tailoring solutions to each client’s specific needs. The company’s IT Services Division, All Covered, provides supplemental IT consulting and support in definitive areas or on key technology projects, freeing up resources so customers can focus on core business objectives.

“We are extremely proud to again be included on this prestigious list that represents the best in the technology services industry,” said Todd Croteau, President, Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “Our team works hard with our clients to optimize their business operations, making them more efficient, collaborative, competitive and secure. It is wonderful to see them recognized for their efforts to digitally transform businesses, improve organizational communications and enhance the customer experience.”

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams from February to May. The list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history.

“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP Editor and MSP 501 Project Manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”

“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights.” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

“These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations,” continued DeMarzo. “At their core, these are vendor and platform neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”

