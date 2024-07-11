Cosentino Launches Dekton® Pietra Edition, a timeless style collection with Mediterranean soul

Coral Gables, FL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group , the global leader in producing and distributing innovative and sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, introduces Dekton® Pietra Edition, a modern and innovative collection inspired by iconic Mediterranean stones, which is a continuation of the highly successful 2023 launch of Dekton® Pietra Kode - the vision of renowned designer and architect Daniel Germani .

The ultracompact Dekton® Pietra Edition collection adapts the beauty and detail of traditional stones such as Travertine, Piasentina, Ceppo Di Gré, and Campaspero, with enhanced realism and durability to meet the demands of today’s architecture and interior design aspirations. “We have seen tremendous success in our Pietra Kode collection and are thrilled to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation with the all new Dekton® Pietra Edition,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino Americas and EVP of Global Sales.

Thanks to Dekton's innovative TSP technology, the carbon-neutral Dekton® Pietra Edition collection introduces a technological layer to iconic natural stones, with six serene designs that bring a warmth and modern elegance to any indoor or outdoor project. The collection pays homage to the enduring elegance of Mediterranean natural stones while elevating their design, features, and sensorial perception, creating spaces full of luminosity, modernity and simplicity.

“Pietra Edition is the new journey to the origin of timeless and Mediterranean architecture already started with Pietra Kode,” said Daniel Germani. “I am proud to continue my collaboration with Cosentino to bring the designs of Pietra Edition to designers, architects, and homeowners as a surface that is both timeless and innovative.”

Four different stone textures, including brand new Piasentina and Campaspero, make up Pietra Edition’s palette of six styles:

Trevi’s cream base, marked by a parallel pattern of irregular veins in shades of gray and blue, is inspired by the classic beauty of Roman silver Travertine.

cream base, marked by a parallel pattern of irregular veins in shades of gray and blue, is inspired by the classic beauty of Roman silver Travertine. Nebu recreates the depth of Roman Travertine, and its beautiful irregularities bring a unique timeless design to any space.

recreates the depth of Roman Travertine, and its beautiful irregularities bring a unique timeless design to any space. Adia provides a versatile finish with a silky appearance. Its cream tone and soft white lines make any design project extraordinary.

provides a versatile finish with a silky appearance. Its cream tone and soft white lines make any design project extraordinary. Ava is inspired by Ceppo di Gré, the original stone from the Lombardy region that stands out for its rough appearance, but in a warmer design not found in nature, perfect for Mediterranean style design.

is inspired by Ceppo di Gré, the original stone from the Lombardy region that stands out for its rough appearance, but in a warmer design not found in nature, perfect for Mediterranean style design. Polar reveals beautiful irregularities from the Spanish stone Campaspero, reinterpreted in a unique hyper-realistic pattern that combines an irregular base in beige tones with grayish and cream veins, small inlays, and fossils.

reveals beautiful irregularities from the Spanish stone Campaspero, reinterpreted in a unique hyper-realistic pattern that combines an irregular base in beige tones with grayish and cream veins, small inlays, and fossils. Sandik provides the traditional elegance of Campaspero in a softer finish, with a cream background and a subtle haze of gray tones, that performs extremely well for outdoor applications.

