Meridianbet Secures Historic Sponsorship Deal with FC AEL Limassol, Marking Support for 100th Sports Club Worldwide

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, one of the continent’s oldest and leading sports betting brands licensed in operating in 18 markets of Europe, Africa and Americas, announced it has recently signed the largest sponsorship agreement in Cypriot football history with FC AEL Limassol.



This news comes only a few days after the Company secures Peru and South Africa sports betting license.

This landmark deal highlights Meridianbet's strategic initiatives to strengthen its brand presence and community engagement in key markets, marking its support for the 100th sports club globally.

Investing in Community and Sports Excellence

This sponsorship agreement underscores Meridianbet's decades-long local presence and unwavering support for paramount sports in Cyprus. As a company headquartered in Limassol, Meridianbet has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the local community, fostering a robust player base and supporting both professional and grassroots sports. This strategic partnership with AEL Limassol is anticipated to enhance brand visibility and loyalty among local and regional audiences.

Andreas Georgiou, Chairman of AEL Limassol, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "The partnership with Meridianbet represents the largest commercial agreement in our football department's history, heralding a new chapter filled with optimism for the future. This collaboration is expected to drive substantial financial benefits and enhance the club's competitive edge."

Strategic Collaboration for Long-term Growth

Chrysothemi Valanidou, CEO of Meridianbet Cyprus, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration: "As one of the top betting companies globally, our sponsorship of AEL Limassol is part of our broader strategy to promote sports and fair play. We anticipate this partnership will not only elevate the club’s performance but also enhance Meridianbet's market position and brand equity."

Years – Long Commitment to Social Responsibility

Theodora Petrou, Head of Online Operations at Meridianbet Cyprus, elaborated on the company's sponsorship mission: "Our strategy involves close cooperation with team officials to organize various events, including charitable initiatives. This partnership aligns with our corporate social responsibility goals, aiming to contribute positively to society and sports."

Driving Brand Recognition and Market Expansion

The unveiling of the new team kit, featuring the Meridianbet logo prominently on the front, marks a significant milestone in the company's branding efforts. The collaboration with Macron and the involvement of prominent players Rafael Mamas and Vasilis Papafotis in the launch event further solidifies Meridianbet’s commitment to excellence and innovation in sports sponsorship.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

