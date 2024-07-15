Cultural Intelligence Leader Collage Unveils Latest Innovations: Brand Love Dashboard, Competitive Comparisons, Sports Intel & More

Bethesda, MD, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage, the leading provider of cultural intelligence, today announced several new innovations, deepening the company’s unmatched cultural insights about today’s diverse consumers to enable brands to drive revenue growth.

Collage’s brand redesign and website relaunch (collagegroup.com) both signify the company’s transformation into the cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, brand, and industry insights to empower brands to attract the fastest growing incremental segments. Collage goes beyond typical segmentation, brand tracking, and insights tools to unveil the why behind the data and the how to activate ad campaigns, retail growth, brand experiences, and new products. The Q2 releases offer deeper, more meaningful cultural data and enhanced capabilities, accelerating the time to business impact.

The Consumer360 Brand Love Dashboard, the newest addition to Collage’s fluen.ciSM SaaS application, offers Brand Love insights and new intersectional audience data. Users can now access their consumers’ top brands, interests, key traits, and top media channels, providing marketers and insights professionals a holistic understanding of diverse consumers across race, ethnicity, generations, gender, and sexuality. The user-friendly curated dashboard enables brands to increase brand favorability, differentiation, and purchase intent. It also positions users to stay ahead of competition by benchmarking brand performance and targeting growth segments within the industry.

“In today’s dynamic market landscape, understanding consumer sentiment is paramount for brands seeking sustainable growth,” said Collage’s CEO and co-founder David Wellisch. “Our Brand Love Dashboard equips marketers with the insights they need to build meaningful connections and brand loyalty with ever-changing and diverse audiences.”

The new In-app Takeaways features provide brands with instant insight summaries and connect in-app data points to Collage’s comprehensive research with weekly updates. Members are now able to take a deeper dive into cultural passion points, cultural traits, consumer sentiment, shopping and purchasing behavior, and brand performance.

Enhancing the capabilities of fluen.ci’s Head-to-Head Dashboards, Collage also introduced Global Norms, which allow members to compare brands across different categories. With this addition, brands gain a broader and more versatile understanding of brand-specific consumer sentiment and purchase behaviors. Brands are enabled to uncover unique opportunities for growth across industries and categories, and benchmark their performance against other leading brands.

“Collage has been a trusted partner of ours and we love that the team keeps bringing new solutions and insights to the table,” said Manager of ESPN Research Kaitlyn Connolly. “We're eager to leverage new reports and tools to enrich our understanding of consumers and tailor our strategies to resonate with diverse audiences. Such insights are invaluable as we continue to enhance our content, engage fans more deeply, and drive growth across our platforms.”

Moreover, the Collage cultural intelligence engine’s Q2 innovations expand beyond its SaaS capabilities. Just in time for the 2024 Olympics, members now have access to Collage’s insights from recent Sports Research. This data taps into the acceleration of women’s sports participation as well as growing sports fandom, team alliances, sports gambling, viewing behaviors and preferences across intersectional demographics. With a new understanding of diverse fans’ media consumption habits and routines, all available via Consumer360 audiences, brands are able to develop new marketing strategies and brand partnerships to multiply reach.

As part of its Insights Hub, Collage has also recently published new Essential research on Hispanic, Black, and Asian consumers, as well as deep cultural insights by generations, with a spotlight on Gen Z and Gen Alpha.



Lastly, at the conclusion of Q2, Collage announced the addition of Lindsay Bennett as its new head of sales. Bennett is responsible for driving client value and growth, organizational transformation, and promoting diversity. As a seasoned sales leader, Bennett brings 25 years of experience in go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing, customer success, and revenue operations and enablement to the company.

About Collage

Collage is the only cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, industry, and brand data to provide brands with insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors – so they can act quickly to fuel growth. The company’s data science engine provides unrivaled depth of cultural insight from 26 billion primary data points. With access to head-to-head brand, category, and industry competitive assessments plus original, consumer-driven studies and weekly additions, the world’s leading brands rely on Collage to get a deep understanding of how to drive brand love and business growth by tapping into culture. The curated, always-on, easy-to-use digital access is flexible and cost-efficient for your business needs. Founded in 2009, culture has always been at the company’s core. Collage is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.