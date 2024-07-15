Warehouse Racking Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.51 Billion by 2032 Owing to Surging E-Commerce & Expansions of Warehouses | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse Racking Market Size & Industry Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Warehouse Racking Market size was valued at US$ 9.29 Billion in 2023 & It is expected to progress to US$ 13.51 Billion by 2032, expanding at a stable CAGR of 4.25% from 2024 to 2032.”

The global growth of warehouse racking is attributed to the burgeoning e-commerce industry. With the need for sustainable storage space to accommodate the increasing volume of products, warehouse racking systems optimize space, increase organization, and simplify the picking and order fulfillment procedure.

Increasing Demand for Warehouse Optimization and Increased Storage Capacity

Warehouse racking is in high demand as the sector continues to grow. The e-commerce industry is proliferating, necessitating the growth of warehouse capacity to manage the inflow of goods. Warehouse racking systems are a welcoming addition as they optimize existing space, accommodate more goods, and organize products in a better fashion. In addition, the systematic organization of the racking system enables faster identification of items, picking, and order completion, boosting warehouse efficiency and reducing the time to deliver goods.

Furthermore, an increase in application of warehouse racking across automotive, manufacturing, retail, food & beverage, and other sectors worldwide is facilitating high demand. This expansion is primarily superintended to increase space utilization by warehouses and ensure more accessible products. Subsequently, proper racking saves costs and enables bulk purchasing from vendors, often resulting in vendor discounts. In addition, improved storage helps fill the goods orders immediately and prevents the warehousing of accumulated orders.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Mecalux S.A.

Kardex Group

Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Emrack International

Jungheinrich AG

AK Material Handling Systems

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Dematic

Toyota Industries Corp.

Other Players

Warehouse Racking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 13.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.25% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

• Systematic organization with racking systems leads to faster product identification, picking, and order completion.

Segmentation Analysis

In 2023, the selective pallet rack is the segment that dominated the market amassing a greater part totalling over 45.2% of the global revenue. The reason this segment dominates the market is that it includes a cost-effective design and both small and large selective pallets with a large number of accessories. This type of racking is used in standard storage and general utility. The segment’s growth is due to wide and appropriate use in a variety of industries.

Retail application had the largest share in the year 2023, accounting for over 34.42% of the global revenue. The reason for this dominance is because the number of retail premises has recently increased in the form of warehouses, supermarkets, hypermarkets and others. Using miscellaneous racks in retailers’ warehouses allows better use of the available spaces and the consequent proper organization of products increasing customer satisfaction level. High-density storage systems are however much needed in food and beverage warehouses. Suitable racking clustering multiple levels of storage and rail-based systems are needed for the warehouses to run effectively.

Warehouse Racking Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Selective Pallets

Drive-in

Push Back

Pallet Flow

Cantilever

Others

By Application

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Retail

Packaging

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Developments

North America leads the warehouse racking market, holding a share of about 28.2% of the aggregate revenue in 2023. The early implementation of warehouse racking systems has facilitated the region in setting a solid footing to expand further. In addition, the demand for wholly automated warehouses is another factor that creates immense prospects for the market. Due to the large number of customers of the ever-growing e-commerce industry across the region, there is a need for strong warehouse infrastructures. Besides, the expansion of construction-oriented activities is expected to fuel the market by developing more warehouses and replacing out dated storage and retrieval technologies.

Recent Developments

In September 2023: For a leading automation solutions provider KION Group, one of the largest automation projects in Central Europe was successfully completed. This project involved pallet stackers for automated aisle movement, conveyor belts for small load carriers, and an in-line product quality check system. The entire operation requires minimal manpower – only one supervisor per shift.

Key Takeaways

A comprehensive understanding of how warehouse racking systems facilitate major cost savings as a result of improved organization and bulk ordering.

Insights into the employment of IoT and AI solutions with reference to warehouse management to ensure real-time data and optimization.

to ensure real-time data and optimization. The fact that consumers actively demand faster deliveries means businesses should make sure warehouse operations are efficient, so investing in innovative racking systems would be a reasonable solution.

The possibility of integrating automation with a racking system will lead to outstanding and, hopefully, unprecedented efficiency in running a warehouse.

The need to develop racking systems with new capabilities and improvements is expected to define the market in the medium term and beyond.

