India Plant Protein Market Report 2024: Share, Trends, Value, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Industry, Companies, & Revenue 2016-2023 & 2023-2029

India Plant Protein Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2023-2029, attributing to the expansion of production facilities such as the one set up by B Veg foods with a capacity of 4000 metric tons per year which is expected to expand further up to 12000 metric tons per year to cater the plant protein demand would augment the growth of the plant protein market.

India plant protein market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, on the back of government initiatives and campaigns such as mechanization in agriculture, Fit India movement (2019), Eat India Right Movement (2018) to promote increased productivity and yield of crops and healthy lifestyle and living across India. Such initiatives are aiding plant protein foods demand across India which would directly provide impetus for growth to the India plant protein industry during the forecast period.

In 2020, the outburst of coronavirus positively impacted the growth of the India plant protein market as the demand for plant protein surged owing to the changing food habits of consumers and their inclination towards plant-based foods to avoid zoonotic diseases. Moreover, the temporary closure of meat processing plants during the period and the spread of bird flu further promoted the growth of the market.

Moreover, protein intake is increasing owing to rising awareness for health and fitness, due to increasing veganism and altruistic factors, further rising lactose intolerance, especially in youngsters would lead to a shifting of consumers from whey protein to plant protein, due to which plant protein market is expected to grow in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Source Types

Consumer preference has been highest towards soy protein owing to complete protein having all essential amino acids and a higher protein content ratio with economical prices among other products on account of the easy availability of raw material from Chinese vendors at lower cost.

Market Segmentation by Form Types

Dry plant protein is the majorly used form in India plant protein market on the back of having more protein and easy absorption rate, lower cost and higher shelf life accompanied by easy transportability factor. Further, it is anticipated to show a similar thrive in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Sales Channels

The B2B mode has been the topmost shareholder to the revenues and revenue share in the India plant protein market as consumers don't prefer to consume the protein in the raw form. Hence, the vendors from India such as Synthite, Titan Biotech & Proeon as well as Chinese vendors sell the end product to organizations such as Oziva, Muscle blaze & AS-IT-IS who then sell it to consumers in various consumable forms.

Market Segmentation by Applications

Increasing fitness and health awareness in the country with the rising population of vegetarians having significant inclination towards veganism, swinging majorly in Nutraceuticals and supplements for daily nutritional fulfilment which leads to the dependence on protein powder due to their better absorption in the body and higher protein concentration.

Market Segmentation by Regions

The presence of maximum fitness and sports zealous in the Northern region with more awareness towards plant protein makes the northern region a pre-eminent share holder in the India plant protein market and a similar forecast is anticipated in the forecast period.

