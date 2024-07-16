IT’S PRIME TIME AT FREEBIRDS: SAVORY PRIME RIB RETURNS FOR A LIMITED TIME AND DISCOVER THE NEW QUESO GRANDE

Austin TX, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved limited-time offer, Prime Rib, and the debut of the loaded Queso Grande Prime Rib build, coming to a Freebirds near you starting July 17!

Prepare to be blown away by our tender Prime Rib that is seasoned with subtle notes of black pepper, garlic, and onion. Each bite bursts with intense beef flavor and a savory finish, making it the perfect protein choice for any Freebirds creation. Whether in a burrito, bowl, salad, or quesadilla, our Prime Rib elevates your meal with exploding bold flavors.

Our juicy and perfectly cooked Prime Rib is back, and we’re excited to introduce a brand new, ready-to-go combination that fans will love: the Queso Grande. This mouthwatering pre-built option is available as a burrito and a bowl, featuring a delightful and generous mix of flavors and ingredients that perfectly complement our tender Prime Rib. It includes Spanish rice, pinto beans, Prime Rib, peppers and onions, queso, shredded cheese, and pickled jalapeños.

Our new Queso Grande build is the perfect blend of savory and spicy, ready to satisfy your cravings in every bite. Whether you prefer it in a burrito or a bowl, this new creation is a flavor packed experience.

“At Freebirds, we are constantly inspired by our guests' love for bold Texas flavors and innovative combinations,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “Our Queso Grande is our delicious new combination that will elevate your Freebirds experience this summer. Nothing says Texas like Queso & Beef!"

Join us at Freebirds World Burrito starting July 17 for a taste sensation like no other! Whether you're a Freebirds fanatic or a first-timer, our new Prime Rib and Queso Grande burrito or bowl will become your instant favorites. Don't miss out—these mouthwatering creations are available for a limited time only!

For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com/prime-rib-2024

To get the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up for the official Freebirds Loyalty Program at https://www.freebirds.com/rewards. Don’t forget to follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

# # # # #

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

Attachment