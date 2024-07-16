Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in New Bedford, Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in New Bedford, Massachusetts, today. Co-owned and operated by David and Kim Silvia, the new location will serve the Bristol and Plymouth Counties with wildlife removal services for area residents dealing with detrimental wildlife issues involving bats, raccoons, rodents, skunks and many more species.



With summer in full swing in New Bedford, many animals, like raccoons, are on the prowl, looking for a place to beat the heat and establish a safe nesting spot, and the attics, walls, garages, and more places in local homes will be a great choice for them. Interactions with nuisance species can lead to dangerous situations and costly property damage. Critter Control of New Bedford will play a vital role in keeping residents and their families safe, while also ensuring the humane handling of any wildlife species causing unwanted issues.

“Our mission is to help homeowners maintain their homes by not only removing nuisance wildlife, but also providing the necessary, preventative repairs that will ward off future issues,” said Kim Silvia, Co-Owner of Critter Control of New Bedford. “Many homes throughout the New Bedford area are located right by wooded environments, where it’s common for all kinds of animals to wander out, into people’s walls and attics; we aim to properly alleviate those situations this summer and beyond.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of every new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

“New England is no stranger to critter issues in the summertime, and New Bedford is no different,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “People are going to start seeing a lot more interactions with wandering wildlife, if they haven’t already. Thankfully, David and Kim are well-trained professionals who are perfect for the job; they’ll be an incredible resource for anyone dealing with dicey wildlife situations in their community.”

Critter Control of New Bedford will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00am – 6:00pm, and weekends from 8:00am – 4:00pm. The franchise encourages anyone dealing with a wildlife issue to call them for a free, no obligation quote or inspection. Residents in need of wildlife removal assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (339) 837-0658 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/massachusetts/new-bedford/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

Media Contact