Aqua-Tots Swim School is Coming Downriver to Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, IL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is happy to share that its third Illinois location is coming soon to the city of Peoria. Standing at 7713 N Orange Prairie Rd, this 7,500-square-foot facility will open in late summer to serve the families of Peoria and the many surrounding areas.

Trusted by parents since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. With a curriculum rooted in child development, Aqua-Tots' eight levels of swim classes are designed to help children practice and improve motor skills as they develop them. Children ages four months to 12 years old are invited to jump in the pool with skilled, caring instructors for 30-minute lessons, Monday through Saturday, at a range of times convenient for families.

First-time franchise owners Alison and Matt Unkovich are eager to serve young families by opening Peoria’s first year-round swim school.

“Growing up here, I know that many of our town’s families like to spend time in pools, lakes and on the river. With four little ones of our own, we know firsthand that swim lessons are essential for children’s safety around water,” Alison said. “At Aqua-Tots, we teach students how to respect boundaries, develop lifesaving skills and gain a lifelong love for swimming. We are looking forward to helping children in our community put ‘safety first and fun every second!’”

This new school showcases a unique design, with a 56-foot-long pool in the center of the facility and floor-to-ceiling glass viewing space on three sides of the pool. With a large lobby and 14 swim zones, there will be plenty of space for parents and classes to spread out.

Parents can sit back, relax and enjoy a free cup of coffee while watching their child’s progress from the signature red Aqua-Tots armchairs. Families are invited to use the facility’s fully stocked vanity and 13 changing rooms to get ready before and after class.

Families should reserve their spot now in this highly awaited swim school. This location is offering two weeks free for pre-enrolled families. After opening, families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/peoria/ or call 309-570-1300.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

