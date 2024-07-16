ECD Auto Design Unveils New Online Merchandise Storefront for Devoted Fans





KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, renowned for its bespoke luxury vehicles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated online merchandise storefront. This new platform provides an exclusive range of high-quality ECD-branded apparel and accessories, meticulously crafted to resonate with the loyal community of ECD enthusiasts. Explore the collection here.

A Tribute to Our Valued Fans

ECD Auto Design’s new online store is a tribute to the passion and loyalty of our fans. Each item in the collection is designed to reflect the brand’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and style. From sleek, comfortable clothing to practical and stylish accessories, the storefront offers something for every ECD fan.

Featured Products:

ECD Branded Apparel: Explore a range of premium clothing options, including t-shirts, Under Armor polo shirts, and caps, all featuring the iconic ECD logo. Crafted for comfort and durability, these pieces are perfect for everyday wear or showcasing your ECD pride at any event.

Accessories: Complete your look with ECD-branded accessories. Our collection includes high-quality hats, totes and more, designed to complement any style.

Home and Lifestyle Products: Discover a selection of stylish home goods and lifestyle products, including coffee mugs, tumblers, and other unique items that bring the ECD experience into your daily life.



A Seamless Shopping Experience

As with our entire website, the new online storefront is designed with user experience in mind, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping journey. With detailed product descriptions, high-resolution images, and easy navigation, fans can effortlessly find and purchase their favorite ECD merchandise. Experience fast and dependable delivery with ECD Auto Design's efficient shipping services throughout the UK and USA. Get your favorite products quickly and start showing off your ECD pride.

Meeting High Demand

The launch of the online merchandise storefront comes in response to overwhelming demand from ECD fans eager to showcase their enthusiasm for the brand. Over the years, our community has expressed a strong desire for exclusive ECD-branded merchandise, and we are excited to finally offer a range of products that allow our fans to wear and display their ECD pride with style and sophistication.

“We have always believed that even if not everyone can afford an ECD vehicle, they should still feel like part of the ECD family. Whether it's through open invite factory tours, YouTube Live cams, social media engagement, or now, wearing our brand, we want our fans to feel connected to us,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. “Everything in our store is worn or used by our team. Just like any great sports team, you can be a part of it too, by wearing what we wear.”

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, and Toyota FJ 40/60 models. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-of-one that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

