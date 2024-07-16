Acuity Insights' Latest Report Highlights Potential of Innovative Lottery Systems in Admissions

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces the release of its new report: “ Widening Pathways with Lottery Admissions ”.



The report comes at a time when admissions leaders are grappling with changes to the higher education landscape and are looking beyond traditional admissions approaches to new, innovative ways of providing higher education opportunities to a wider pool of aspiring and qualified students.

Lottery admissions, a strategy that adds randomness to the selection process, has been used in the Netherlands and is emerging in North America. Introducing a lottery system into the higher education admissions process has the potential to mitigate biases and promote socioeconomic diversity.

Higher education institutions are embracing holistic admissions approaches – and lottery admissions is one innovative strategy that can help widen pathways into education and improve access and equity.

The new report highlights:

Why higher education institutions should be considering lottery admissions

The three main types of lottery admission models, including their benefits and considerations. The three models are: threshold, rubric, and formula

How to align your organizational mission with your lottery admissions system

And much more!

Acuity Insights’s Co-Founder and VP, of Science & Innovation, Dr. Kelly Dore, says:

“Lottery systems in admissions is not a new concept, and it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach – but lottery admissions, when implemented through the lens of an institution’s organizational mission, has the potential to increase access and equity in education. Our effort through this report is to support admissions leaders with important information and strategies related to this often-overlooked but incredibly powerful and innovative admissions approach.”

Read the full report .

