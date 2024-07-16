Photonics Market to USD 1642.6 Billion by 2032 owing to Advanced Technological Innovations and Growing Demand in Various Applications | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Photonics Market Size was valued at USD 910.70 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1642.58 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.83% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The demand for photonic devices is growing, and a positive trend is observed in lighting displays, photovoltaic systems, medical technology and life sciences, production technology, measurement and automated vision, and information and communication technology. Lighting displays, and LEDs in particular, have, therefore, changed the sector, making it more efficient and providing longer lifecycles compared to traditional lights. Moreover, the demand for smart lighting systems has grown significantly recently, and the relative programs and efforts made at the governmental level also contribute greatly to the overall state of the market.

Photonics is used in the combination of photovoltaic cells in the absorption of light and the conversion of the light more efficiently, leading to more power being generated. The science of photonics has additionally been employed in more intelligent solar tracking technologies, concentrating solar power technologies, and promising uses that include the development and application of new materials to enhance the absorption and exploitation of this energy. According to the Ontario International Development Agency, although the compounded annual growth rate for the optoelectronics market will be 3.4%, the green photonics market share will be very promising at 19.6%. This means out of the $493 billion that is expected to be generated as income as a result of the sales of optoelectronics components, $261 billion or 53% will belong to the green photonics sector by 2020.

Photonics allows information to be transmitted much more efficiently than electronics, ensuring that the exponential increase in data traffic is not linearly converted into an exponential increase in power usage. Based on a study by Huawei from 2020, it is anticipated that by 2030, electricity consumption in the data center segment will expand nearly threefold. However, wireless access networks are expected to increase their power usage at an even quicker rate. It approximately quadrupled from 2020 to 2030. According to the report, consumer devices consume more power i.e. by 2020 it was 1039 TWh and it will increase by 2030 to 1073 TWh.

Photonics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 910.70 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1642.58 billion CAGR 6.83% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Acceleration of growth in the photonics market is driven by the increase in light speed.

Driving advancement, the Photonics Revolution is propelled by creativity, leading to progress.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Lasers dominate the photonics market with a market share of 40% in 2023, due to their versatility and wide range of applications across various industries. The high efficiency, precision, and speed offered by lasers make them indispensable in manufacturing, materials processing, medical, and research applications. The consumer electronics and devices segment is growing at a faster rate with a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

By Application:

Information and communications technology dominated with a major market share in 2023. The major driving factors included increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and the deployment of fiber-optic networks.

The lighting displays segment is also experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of photonics-based technologies for energy-efficient, visually appealing, and technologically advanced lighting solutions for autonomous vehicles.

Regional Developments

Asia Pacific region captured the largest market share of 35.00% in 2023. The rising R&D expenditures by major market players and high adoption rates are the key factors for the market share. China has emerged as one of the market leaders in the photonics market. The country also boasts several top companies that produce in the local market. The region is also expected to expand in the application of photonics as it helps advance the next generation of integrated electronics.

North America is expected to continue being a leading market, especially with the presence of tech giants such as Facebook and Microsoft. These companies have several data processing and transmission demands due to their growing data centers. The market is also expected to grow at a rather high rate due to its continued steady growth rate. Furthermore, photonics tends to make a difference among the next generation of quantum computers. These devices are expected to operate at ambient temperatures.

Recent Developments

, a Silicon Photonics Research Centre of Excellence was announced to be launched at IIT Madras with financial support from the MeitY. The facility is expected to bring critical training and improve the future ecosystem of PIC (photonic integrated circuit) production in India. In July 2024, LPC, a global leader in the development of industrial laser systems announced moving to a new facility in Lake Mary, Florida. The area of a new 50,000-square-foot facility will allow for meeting the increasing demand for laser systems with the growing demand from the material processing industry and other industries applying welding and cutting technology.

Key Takeaways

The report provides detailed insights into the photonics market, for clients to understand the primary drivers and opportunities.

The report comprises recent developments, and market sizing, including overall data, segment data, market-share data, growth and expansion data, profit and extract revenue data, and other substantial information.

The study includes technological innovations and preliminary trends that will help to find a competitive edge in the photonics market.

Understanding regional descriptions helps the client to distinguish demands for the photonics market across the regions and fill it to the target marketplace.

