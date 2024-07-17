Kadri Haldre to become new Management Board member of LHV Group and LHV Pank

Based on the proposition from the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group decided to elect Kadri Haldre to be the new Management Board member and Chief Risk Officer of LHV Group. She will join the Management Board as of 18 November 2024 for a five-year term.



At the same time the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Pank resolved at the proposal of the Nomination Committee to elect Kadri Haldre also as a member of the Management Board and CRO of LHV Pank starting from 18 November for a five-year term. Whether the new board member meets the eligibility requirements will also be approved by the European Central Bank. The current member of the Management Board Martti Singi will be recalled from both boards as of 18 November 2024, as previously agreed.

"Kadri will bring deep knowledge of the finance world to the LHV board. Against a backdrop of changing interest conditions, her management of financing and interest risks demonstrates strong capability in risk management. Kadri's previous experience as a CFO and in compliance roles confirms her suitability for a position in the management of LHV Group and LHV Pank," Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group commented.

Kadri Haldre has been working in LHV since 2019 as Head of Treasury and is currently on maternity leave. From 2011 until 2019 she was working in Eesti Energia where she became the Head of Treasury and Investor Relations. Before that she filled managerial positions for Avaron Asset Management as well as Trigon Capital. Kadri Haldre holds a MSc in Economics and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School and has completed bachelor studies in Economics and Business Administration in Stockholm School of Economics in Riga as well as in Law in Tartu University. Haldre belongs to the management of OÜ KMA Invest. Kadri Haldre owns 51,540 shares of LHV Group. In addition, she can subscribe for 102,168 LHV Group shares for options issued in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As of May, LHV’s banking services are being used by 435,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 119,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 168,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

