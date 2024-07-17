Notice of redemption of bonds

Bigbank AS informs that it has redeemed 5000 “BIGBANK 6,5% SUBORDINATED NOTE 17-2027” bonds with ISIN EE3300111400 in total issue price of 5 000 000 euros and has submitted the Estonian Central Register of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The bonds bore an annual interest of 6.5%. The issue price of each bond was 1000 euros and the redemption date of the bonds was 28.12.2027.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.ee) is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total balance sheet exceeds 2.5 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.eu

