ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Otolaryngologist Matthew Gliksman, M.D., to its Wayne, NJ Office

Tarrytown, New York, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew Gliksman, M.D., upon completion of his residency in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, will be joining ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) as its newest full-time otolaryngologist.

Dr. Gliksman will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s Wayne, NJ office starting September 1, 2025. In adding Dr. Gliksman, ENTA continues to grow its roster of 300+ specialists, thereby strengthening its care network in the tristate market.

Dr. Gliksman earned his medical degree at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and Neurobiology, with a minor in Statistics, from the University of Maryland. He is recognized for his academic excellence as a Junior Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society Inductee. Dr. Gliksman has contributed to significant research projects and has numerous publications in a variety of medical journals. He was the recipient of his residency’s research award in 2023. He has presented his findings at major conferences, including the AHNS International Conference of Head and Neck Cancer and the Florida Combined Otolaryngology Meetings.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Gliksman’s interests include spending time with his family. He enjoys playing golf and is an avid sports fan. He grew up in North Jersey playing ice hockey, which he continued through medical school. He plays guitar and enjoys playing chess.

Dr. Gliksman will practice alongside otolaryngologists Vito Brunetti, M.D, F.A.C.S., John A. Cece, M.D., F.A.C.S., John J. Scheibelhoffer, M.D., F.A.C.S., Daniel A. Scher, M.D., Gangadhar Sreepada, M.D., and Denny Varughese, M.D., Allergist/Immunologist Theresa Sohn, M.D., and Audiologists Dana Leggieri, Au.D., CCC-A, F-AAA, Michael Perl, Au. D., CCC-A, Abigail Windisch, Au. D., and Nicole Groat, Au. D, CCC-A, F-AAA.

"Dr. Gliksman is an excellent addition to our expanding practice," stated Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "His arrival will provide the communities of Passaic County with greater access to top-notch physicians. As we continue to grow, our goal is to bring more specialists to local areas, ensuring that patients can receive world-class care close to home."

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

