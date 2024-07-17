XPO Launches Significant Expansion of Cross-Border Mexico LTL Service

GREENWICH, Conn., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of LTL freight transportation in North America, today announced a major expansion of its cross-border service between the US and Mexico with the launch of XPO Mexico+. The company has added more capacity, coverage and technology to its long-standing cross-border routes in response to growing customer demand, as supply chains shift from overseas to North American production.

XPO Mexico+ builds on XPO’s four decades of experience with US-Mexico transport and reflects both customer input and internal analysis of shipping trends. Highlights of the expanded service include:

Expansion to seven border-crossing points to further accelerate delivery times;

Secure, CTPAT-certified service with broader coverage to 99% of postal codes in Mexico;

A significant increase in capacity available for cross-border services;

Real-time online tracking of freight from pick-up to delivery;

A dedicated, bilingual XPO Mexico+ concierge desk for best-in-class customer support; and

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “For more than 40 years, our North American network has set the standard for LTL freight transportation between the US and Mexico. Now, we’re at the forefront of growth in cross-border trade, with nearshoring trends driving increasing demand for LTL services. XPO Mexico+ delivers an industry-leading network of border crossing points, expanded Mexico coverage and purpose-built technology. Our customers‘ shipments arrive safely and on time, with door-to-door visibility.”

