FEARNOT, a Meme Coin, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will initially list FEARNOT, inspired by recent events surrounding former President Donald Trump, on the TRUMP Zone. For all CoinW users, the FEARNOT/USDT will be officially available for trading on July 17th 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of FEARNOT, we are launching the "FEARNOT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.





The Story and Sentiment behind “Fear Not”

In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there has been a significant rise in discussions and interest in Trump-themed meme coins. The FEARNOT token, which draws its name from one of Trump's social media post, "Fear Not" has become a symbol of resilience and unity among his supporters.

He said, “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening" and vowed to "fear not" after surviving an assassination attempt as footage emerged of the gunman prior to the shooting.”

This sentiment has propelled the token to incredible heights, with a 300x increase since its launch on July 16, reaching a market cap of $30 million within just two days.

The FEARNOT token was created as a homage to Trump's message of fearlessness and solidarity. The slogan, prominently displayed on Trump's official website, resonates with many Americans who stand united against evil and adversity.

Tokenomics and Community Support

Total Supply: 420,690,000,000 FEARNOT, with a 100% fair launch

Liquidity Pool: $530,000

Number of Holders: 1,715

Current Market Cap: $30 million

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent FEARNOT prize pool will be up for grabs from July 17th, 2024, at 12:00 to July 24th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About FEARNOT