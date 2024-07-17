Comscore Unveils Key Insights in 2024 State of Gaming Report

RESTON, Va., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today released its 2024 State of Gaming Report. The in-depth analysis reveals significant trends and insights for advertisers, marketers, and publishers, and addresses the growth of emerging fronts such as Netflix and cloud gaming.
The report revealed that 62% of adults aged 18 and over engage in video gaming. The gaming community shows a strong preference for variety, with 77% of gamers playing on more than one platform (PC, console, or mobile). Interestingly, 45% of gamers don’t mind rewarded ads, indicating a potential area for strategic advertising. Additionally, video game-branded movies have proven to be box office successes, further cementing the cultural impact and economic potential of the gaming industry.
“Our 2024 State of Gaming Report highlights the cultural significance of gaming and the vital role of gamer behavior for brands looking to tap into this dynamic and engaged audience,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Comscore’s data empowers advertisers to confidently shift spend into the gaming economy, unlocking incremental reach and media performance by targeting this largely underleveraged brand environment.”
“As gaming continues to grow as an advertising channel, more advertisers effectively make it part of their omnichannel strategies to reach and engage vast and diverse audiences,” said Itamar Benedy, Anzu’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Comscore's 2024 State of Gaming Report helps advertisers better understand gamer behaviors and preferences to deliver more relevant in-game ad experiences to their consumers and get maximum impact from their investments.”
More Highlights of the 2024 State of Gaming Report:
|1.
|Gaming Landscape and Audience Growth:
|
|2.
|Advertising Opportunities in Gaming:
|
|3.
|Social Media and Gaming
|
|4.
|Esports and Livestreaming:
|
|5.
|Emerging Fronts in Gaming:
|
|6.
|Movies and Gaming
|
Find the Comscore 2024 State of Gaming Report at comscore.com/stateofgaming.
