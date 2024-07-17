Europe Commercial Vehicles Market to Hit US$ 159.93 Billion by 2032, With at a 4.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global Europe Commercial Vehicles Market size is predicted to grow from USD 112.62 billion in 2023 to USD 159.93 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Europe Commercial Vehicles?

Structured conveyance is the mainstay of Europe's economy, development, and aggression. As a matter of fact, the European Union would, verbatim, come to a halt in the absence of trucks, buses, or vans. Albeit necessary to affluence and happiness, the commercial vehicle industry in Europe, particularly road transport, is encountering many elemental provocations currently. Trucks are the most flexible and effective means of transport for the larger part of commodities. Trucks operate as a segment of a desegregated logistics chain with alternate transport means frequently relying on them to convey cargo to and fro from warehouses, rail terminals, airfields, and ports. Also, buses are the most economical and flexible configuration of public transport needing nominal funding to instigate contemporary routes.

The Europe commercial vehicles market is considerable propelled by the continent's robust trade and industrial venture. It is a critical constituent of the transportation and logistics industry, easing the gesture of commodities covering borders and within domestic markets. The demand for commercial vehicles is impacted by economic development, consumer disbursement, and industrial production magnitude rendering it susceptible to movements in these areas.

Europe Commercial Vehicles Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 112.62 billion Market value in 2032 USD 159.93 billion CAGR 4.0% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report

Various factors such as a broad scope of vehicles utilized for conveyance of goods, involving trucks, vans, and unique vehicles outlined to manage several cargo types are driving the market for Europe commercial vehicles.

The market is primarily segmented into fuel type, gross vehicle weight, application, and country.

United Kingdom dominated the market with the largest Europe commercial vehicles market.

Europe Commercial Vehicles Market Key Players

BAIC Group Co., Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited

Ford Motor Company

Iveco Group N.V.

Leyland Trucks

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault Group

Top Market Developments

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Rise of E-Commerce: The surge of e-commerce has radically influenced the market altering the way commodities are conveyed to consumers. As consumers divert to online shopping for ease and a broad gamut of commodities the demand for systematic last mile transportation services has escalated.

Urbanization: Urbanization has played a notable role in modelling the last mile delivery topography in Europe. With innumerable people residing in thickly populated urban areas, the requirement for systematic and timely conveying has escalated supporting the Europe commercial vehicles market growth.

Progression in Autonomous Driving Technology: Electric and hybrid commercial vehicles have acquired propulsion as firms and governments categorize legitimacy and environmental worries. Progression in independent driving technology is also being traversed to escalate road security and maximize logistics operations.

Challenges:

Strict Emission Directives: One of the noteworthy restrictive elements is growingly strict discharge directives levied by European Union dominion. As environmental worries scale there is an escalating constraint to decrease the carbon footprint of commercial vehicles.

Which Region Leads the Europe Commercial Vehicles Sector?

United Kingdom: United Kingdom is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in Europe commercial vehicles market over estimated period. This is due to the economic surroundings, industry trends, directives, technological progression and consumer demand.





Segmental Overview

By Fuel Type Outlook

Fossil Fuel

Electric

Alternative Fuel

Hybrid

By Gross Vehicle Weight Outlook

Less than 3.5 tons

3.5 to 7 tons

By Application Outlook

Industrial Less than 3.5 tons 3.5 to 7 tons

Mining & Construction Less than 3.5 tons 3.5 to 7 tons

Logistics Less than 3.5 tons 3.5 to 7 tons

Others Less than 3.5 tons 3.5 to 7 tons



By Country Outlook

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Ireland

Portugal

Belgium

Rest of Europe

