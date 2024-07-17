Eco-Anxiety: The Doctor is In

Lake City, Colo., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A decade ago, therapists sounded the alarm about the looming rise of climate grief and eco-anxiety, but their warnings were largely ignored by mainstream society. That didn’t stop individuals like Kate Schapira, author and climate activist, from helping communities cope with feelings of climate anxiety. And like Lucy did with her Psychiatry Booth in the Peanuts cartoon, this climate activist offers help in public spaces with her Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth.

Join Schapira for an empowering event, Climate Anxiety Unmasked, hosted by the Next Generation Influencer Group (NGIG) on July 23, 12 PM ET. In this virtual event, Schapira will share practical coping exercises from her latest book, Lessons From the Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to find solidarity, support, and actionable steps towards managing climate anxiety. Secure your spot for the event and take charge of your emotional well-being amidst global change. Plus, registered attendees will be entered for a chance to win one of three signed copies of Lessons From the Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth.

