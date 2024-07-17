AdTech Market to Hit US$ 1958.4 Billion by 2032, Due to Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Targeting & Programmatic Advertising | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTech Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Advertising Tech (AdTech) Market Size was recorded at US$ 583.54 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1958.4 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Global consumer spending is rising quickly, which ensures that innovative technologies like media, networking, and mobile communication devices will be used to fuel the rapid growth of the smartphone market. For Instance, the mobile category generated $176 billion in revenue in 2023. The integration of advanced technologies from earlier times is the smartphone, which has a gyroscope, GPS, NFC, and a high-quality camera that may be used for virtual or augmented reality, has given the advertising market, a new and easy way to attract lots of audience in just one click. Today’s generation of people is more active on mobiles and that gives various advertising platforms such as Snapchat Ads, Twitter Ads, Unity, Google, Meta Ads, etc. more efficient ways to generate revenue and choose their target audience.

Furthermore, Key manufacturers are following strategies such as Partnerships as the Key Development Strategy to Keep Pace with end-users ’ needs. For example, on August 2023 Magnite, Inc. and Mediaocean a global advertising technology company that provides software solutions for end-to-end media management and ad campaign optimization signed up for collaboration. As part of the collaboration, both companies are making linear buyers' direct access to streaming and CTV inventory available through critical omnichannel advertising platforms. In addition, Adobe Inc. in June 2023 associated with Publicis Groupe, a communications and broadcasting agency that provides advertising services based on global solutions for the digital transformation of its activities. Utilizing PX, a new platform for worldwide content distribution that offers an innovative solution to drive global reach and availability.





AdTech Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023: US$ 583.54 Billion
Market Size by 2032: US$ 1958.4 Billion
CAGR: 14.4% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032

Recent Developments

March 2024: Mediaocean, an omnichannel advertising platform, has partnered with Magnite to streamline supply path efficiency and provide deeper automation for Mediaocean's Prisma buyers in online video (OLV) and connected TV (CTV) advertising. Prisma users can now use Magnite's ClearLine solution to easily initiate streaming campaigns with premium video sellers.

March 18, 2024: Midea showcased its commitment to innovation and sustainability at MCE 2024 in Milan. The Residential Air Conditioner Division (Midea RAC) unveiled various products designed to prioritize environmental responsibility.

Segment Analysis

Based on Advertising Type, Programmatic advertising commanded an 80% market share in 2023 by automating ad buying and selling, benefiting advertisers and publishers. It leverages mobile advertising and data, solidifying its position in the evolving AdTech market.

By Advertising Channel, Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising channel has been dominant throughout the forecast period and was valued at more than 31% of total revenue in 2023. This is due to the extensive coverage of public spaces with digital displays and advances in programmatic buying methods. Thanks to DOOH advertising, this offers a distinctive way of interacting with consumers outside their homes. Increased availability of real-time data and analytics also means advertisers can target audiences more granularly and quantify campaign efficacy with greater precision. Given it is a market favorite, the DOOH industry is expected to grow as high as $ 74 Billion in size by 2032.

By Platform, the mobile segment led the market contributing 53% of the share in 2023. There are various mobile advertising formats, such as display ads, in-app purchases (in-game money used to progress through a game), and video commercials. These ads can be customized for targeted users and also adapted to different devices. The rise of mobile advertising has also opened a door for businesses to correlate customer data according to their device IDs, which not only helps them target better adverts but also measures the ROI of these ad lengths. This increases an app in the market which helps to grow your app and you are now popular among customers as apps like Amazon, Snapchat & Google Chrome so on added up.

AdTech Market Key Segmentation:

By Offering

Solution

Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)

Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)

Ad Networks

Data Management Platforms (DMPs)

Others

Services

Professional Services

Training & Consulting

Advertising Type & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

By Advertising Type

Programmatic Advertising

Non-Programmatic Advertising

By Advertising Channel

Television Advertising

Radio Advertising

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising

Others (Mobile/Tablet Advertising)

By Advertising Format

Image

Video

Text

Others

By Platform

Mobile

Web

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods

BFSI

Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistics

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Education

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America led the AdTech market in 2023 with a revenue share of more than 34% 2023, driven by high digital advertising penetration and advanced data analytics capabilities. The rising growth in the market in terms of advancement of the Ads market with the use of AI Tools and, the rising trend of OTT platforms and startups that boost the AdTech Market.

Trade Desk (US): introduced a new platform feature called Unified ID 2.0, which aims to address privacy concerns and provide targeted advertising solutions in a cookie-free future.

Amazon Advertising (US): has made many innovations in the field of advertising like they offered new features for retail advertising by brand new ad formats, and making it easy to target audiences from the Amazon platform.

The Asia Pacific region has shown substantial growth, expected to progress at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increasing internet penetration and rising disposable incomes in countries like China and Japan.

Key Takeaways

Rapid digital transformation drives the growth in the AdTech market.

drives the growth in the AdTech market. Programmatic advertising emerges as a dominant factor, in optimizing ad transactions.

Using location-based targeting, mobile advertising is the leader in platform-based ad techniques.

DOOH advertising becomes more popular as digital display technologies advance.

