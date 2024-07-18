1911 Gold to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference July 24th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF), a gold exploration and development company with an advanced stage project in Bissett, Manitoba, is pleased to announce that Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO, will present live at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 23rd and 24th.



DATE: July 24, 2024

TIME: 10:30 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23 – 24, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Fully permitted , readily expandable 1,300 ton per day gold processing plant and surface infrastructure including road access and hydro power to site.

, readily expandable 1,300 ton per day gold processing plant and surface infrastructure including road access and hydro power to site. Existing 1M Au oz 43-101 resource at an average grade of 6.4 g/t Au with an update underway and a planned release expected by September 2024.

at an average grade of 6.4 g/t Au with an update underway and a planned release expected by September 2024. Regional scale land package consisting of over 63,000 hectares along an ancient plate margin, recently consolidated under 1911 Gold.

consisting of over 63,000 hectares along an ancient plate margin, recently consolidated under 1911 Gold. Compelling valuation at approximately $17 per ounce compared to median $86 per ounce for comparable resource assets, many without infrastructure or permitted to operate.

at approximately $17 per ounce compared to median $86 per ounce for comparable resource assets, many without infrastructure or permitted to operate. Eric Sprott holds a 12% interest and recent additions to senior management, including Gary O’Connor as Executive Chair and Michele Della Libera as VP Exploration, providing the resources required to transform the Rice Lake belt into a profitable, long term gold producing region.



About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an exploration and development focused resource company that owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. This asset, with an estimated replacement cost in excess of $300 million, is centrally located on a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 63,036 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Tully and Denton-Keefer projects near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold’s True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative, and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

