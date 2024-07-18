Itron Celebrates More Than 1 Million Cyble™ 5 Communication Modules Shipped

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, has shipped more than a million Cyble 5 water communication modules. Itron customer, and one of the largest U.K. water utilities, Severn Trent Water, was the recipient of the 1 millionth module. Severn Trent Water is deploying Itron Cyble 5 equipped water meters as part of its Green Recovery Program, which aims to address the impacts of climate disruption and support economic vitality across the region. The solution plays a significant role in advancing Severn Trent Water’s goals of improving consumer engagement, reducing water waste and proactively reducing and managing leaks.



The Cyble 5 communication module transforms mechanical meters into communication data endpoints. It helps utilities, like Severn Trent Water, engage in the ongoing digitalization of their water networks. Equipped with Cyble multi-connectivity communication modules connected through a LoRaWAN network provided by Itron’s partner, Connexin, the solution offers meter reading with Advanced Metering Infrastructure, enabling two-way communication between meter endpoints and the utility, improving billing accuracy and data collection efficiency. Designed for agility with embedded multi-connectivity options, the module adapts to complex deployments and evolves with the needs from the field, making it a cost-effective and long-term investment for utilities.

Severn Trent Water, which supplies water to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses across the Midlands and Wales, is deploying 400,000 smart meters equipped with Cyble 5 communication modules connected through the LoRaWAN network. With this deployment, Severn Trent Water will transform its smart water meters into a connected data source. This will enable the water provider to capture and manage meter readings through Itron’s next-generation mobile meter data collection and management solution, creating increased visibility of water usage across its service territory.

“Severn Trent is delighted to be the recipient of the 1 millionth Itron Cyble 5 module. As part of our Green Recovery Program, we have been using the Cyble 5 module and Itron water meters for the last three years and it has been an integral asset enabling us to deliver significant water demand reduction across our region,” said Anthony Hickinbottom, Green Recovery Project Lead, Severn Trent Water. “The combination of continuous flow alarms and hourly data received from the meter has allowed us to deliver a demand reduction of almost four mega litres of water everyday across our network, surpassing all expectations. The technology has proven to be a reliable, easy to install and cost-effective instrument ensuring our wonderful water is protected from pipe to tap.”

“Reaching the milestone of 1 million Cyble 5 communication modules shipped reenforces Itron’s ongoing commitment to helping utilities digitalize their distribution networks, which plays a pivotal role in lowering operational costs and achieving sustainability,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “We are thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to continued collaboration with Severn Trent to help make their Green Recovery Program goals a reality.”

