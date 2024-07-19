Thin Wafer Market to Reach USD 30.16 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Miniaturized Consumer Electronics | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thin Wafer Market Size was valued at USD 11.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.16 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.29% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The thin wafer market is growing based on increasing demand for more advanced consumer electronics and semiconductor companies working on new designs and modeling of the market. The semiconductor companies and investors are opening more research facilities and are spending more on new technologies leading to more innovative products. The semiconductor industry invests nearly 20% of its revenue into R&D each year, and in 2023, U.S. companies dedicated approximately USD 60.2 billion to R&D.

Thin wafers are crucial for MEMS fabrication due to their ability to create microstructures with high precision and flexibility. The growing adoption of MEMS in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace, is propelling the thin wafer market. DALSA Corporation, a company producing digital imaging, MEMS, and semiconductor components has announced this week the plans to invest USD 160 million in new research and development programs over the next 5 years. These initiatives will be financed by support from the Ontario government in the form of a grant for up to USD 24.3 million.

Thin Wafer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 30.16 billion CAGR 10.29% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Ever-growing digital consumption is driving the thin wafer market due to their ability to miniaturize electronics for more powerful and portable devices

The miniaturization needs of MEMS technology in portable health monitors and other tiny devices are driving the thin wafer market

Segment Analysis:

By Technology:

The dicing segment captured a larger share of 44.80% in 2023. The increase in memory capacity and the continuous package miniaturization have pushed the demand for ultra-thin wafer dicing. Over the past several years, RFID tags and systems in packages have seen increasing capture in smartphones and other miniaturized electronic devices. As a result, the total finished semiconductor has a thickness less than or equal to 100 µm has seen significant growth. The polishing segment has a steady CAGR and is growing fast during the forecast period 2024-2032.

By Application:

The CMOS segment has a market share of over 25% in 2023, making the segment dominate. CMOS is used in various consumer electronic devices like TVs, smartphones, tablets, etc. The miniaturization of these electronic devices creates the need for both thick and thin CMOS chips. Hence, thin wafers are used to fabricate thin CMOS chips. As a result, such a factor leads to an increase in the demand for CMOS, contributing to the growth of the thin wafer market.

Regional Developments

Asia Pacific is the dominating market with a revenue share of over 42% in 2023. The high growth of this region owes to wearables and smart home devices, especially in China and Japan. As Asia Pacific has low labor costs, most of the thin wafers and wafer-thinning equipment are manufactured in Asia Pacific and exported to various regions. The significant growth in manufacturing and the potential of China, Japan, and Taiwan largely contribute to this growth trend.

North America has a fast-growing market with a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The need for the ultra-thin form in this region arises from highly sophisticated technological devices such as smartphones alongside ultra-thin screens and other advanced healthcare equipment. Besides, the advanced manufacturing industry in the US and the consistent research and development are critical drivers of promising growth.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Nidec Instruments Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidec Corporation, announced the launch of its new semiconductor wafer transfer robot, the SR7163 series. The new robot is targeting the increased need of the semiconductor factories for high capacity, majorly in the Top-5.

In December 2023, EV Group presented the EVG850 NanoCleave TM layer release system, the first product platform powered by the NanoCleave TM technology from EV Group. The new system claims to facilitate the wafer bonding, debonding of the layers, and other adjusting manipulations.

In October 2023, Soitec opened its new factory in Georgia with the capacity to produce a half-million SiC wafers a year. The facility is part of Soitec’s development plan concerning the silicon carbide wafers, frequently used in energy-efficient power electronics.

Key Takeaways

Thorough analysis of the Thin Wafer Market including market sizing, growth drivers, opportunities, and other elements helping clients to make informed business decisions.

Latest technological advances and new developments in wafer thinning processes helping clients to understand future market trends and long-term development opportunities.

Comprehensive information about the leading market players, recent product introductions, and other company initiatives would help clients get a clear vision of competitive dynamics and help identify possible partners or competitors.

Advanced analysis of the key regional markets including in focus Asia Pacific market development overview would help clients to understand growth drivers, and opportunities and support other expansion strategies.

Identification of opportunities across various segments and applications, allowing clients to benefit from increasing trends and expand their market penetration.

