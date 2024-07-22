22nd July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|19th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|17,823
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|654.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|666.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|663.9718
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|663.9718
|17,823
|654.00
|666.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|19 July 2024 08:43:07
|129
|654.00
|XLON
|00287585953TRLO1
|19 July 2024 08:43:07
|129
|654.00
|XLON
|00287585954TRLO1
|19 July 2024 11:41:19
|44
|655.00
|XLON
|00287730893TRLO1
|19 July 2024 12:25:09
|17
|658.00
|XLON
|00287732265TRLO1
|19 July 2024 12:25:09
|200
|658.00
|XLON
|00287732266TRLO1
|19 July 2024 12:25:09
|70
|658.00
|XLON
|00287732267TRLO1
|19 July 2024 13:29:18
|18
|659.00
|XLON
|00287733607TRLO1
|19 July 2024 13:41:42
|620
|661.00
|XLON
|00287733808TRLO1
|19 July 2024 13:56:35
|13
|664.00
|XLON
|00287734063TRLO1
|19 July 2024 13:56:35
|122
|664.00
|XLON
|00287734064TRLO1
|19 July 2024 13:56:35
|307
|664.00
|XLON
|00287734065TRLO1
|19 July 2024 13:56:51
|96
|666.00
|XLON
|00287734067TRLO1
|19 July 2024 14:06:14
|252
|662.00
|XLON
|00287734359TRLO1
|19 July 2024 14:19:02
|50
|659.00
|XLON
|00287734602TRLO1
|19 July 2024 14:36:53
|208
|662.00
|XLON
|00287735120TRLO1
|19 July 2024 14:36:53
|108
|662.00
|XLON
|00287735121TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:10
|103
|663.00
|XLON
|00287736926TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:10
|623
|662.00
|XLON
|00287736927TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:16
|87
|663.00
|XLON
|00287736959TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736961TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736962TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736963TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736964TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736965TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736966TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736967TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:25
|1,450
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736968TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:36
|104
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736977TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:36
|24
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736978TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:23:49
|129
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736982TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:24:03
|134
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736988TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:24:17
|124
|665.00
|XLON
|00287736992TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:24:32
|133
|665.00
|XLON
|00287737008TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:25:02
|124
|665.00
|XLON
|00287737024TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:31:01
|124
|665.00
|XLON
|00287737432TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:34:59
|250
|662.00
|XLON
|00287737748TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:34:59
|125
|662.00
|XLON
|00287737749TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:34:59
|123
|662.00
|XLON
|00287737750TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:34:59
|122
|661.00
|XLON
|00287737751TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:45:49
|244
|661.00
|XLON
|00287738400TRLO1
|19 July 2024 15:56:42
|12
|663.00
|XLON
|00287738760TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:03:18
|248
|662.00
|XLON
|00287738960TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:09:00
|122
|660.00
|XLON
|00287739181TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:09:00
|8
|660.00
|XLON
|00287739182TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:09:00
|114
|660.00
|XLON
|00287739183TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:18:59
|104
|664.00
|XLON
|00287739638TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:18:59
|12
|664.00
|XLON
|00287739639TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:18:59
|200
|664.00
|XLON
|00287739640TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:19:22
|304
|664.00
|XLON
|00287739653TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:20:03
|22
|663.00
|XLON
|00287739675TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:20:03
|69
|663.00
|XLON
|00287739676TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:20:03
|15
|663.00
|XLON
|00287739677TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:28:01
|24
|663.00
|XLON
|00287740055TRLO1
|19 July 2024 16:28:01
|13
|663.00
|XLON
|00287740056TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970