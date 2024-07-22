Global Automotive Sunroof Market Set to Total USD 22,780.9 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Consumer Demand for Luxurious Features in their Vehicles | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive sunroof market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 7,920.1 million in 2024. Global sales of automotive sunroofs are set to total USD 22,780.9 million by the end of the forecast year. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2034. The growth of the automotive sunroof industry is attributed to the rising demand for enhanced driving experiences.



The automotive sunroof sector is seeing significant growth and innovation owing to increased consumer demand for improved driving experiences, luxurious aesthetics, and technological advancements. Sunroofs have become popular in mainstream automobiles, reflecting the evolving consumer preferences and advancements in technology. The industry has witnessed a proliferation of sunroofs that provide a spacious feel and wider perspective. Advancements in design and manufacturing have resulted in the development of lightweight, robust, and energy-efficient sunroof systems.

The rapid evolution of primary drivers in the automotive sunroof market is propelling the expansion of the sector. Consumers are increasingly choosing vehicles having improved ventilation and aesthetic design. This has led companies to develop enhanced sunroofs to increase user pleasure and provide cost-effective ventilation. The sector is also experiencing an increase in demand for premium sunroof features such as rain sensors, voice-activated controls, and gesture control.

Recent Trends in the Automotive Sunroof Market

• There is a growing demand for panoramic sunroofs in the automotive industry across the world. Panoramic sunroofs offer a larger opening and a wider view. These sunroofs provide an immersive and spacious experience.

• Technological integration has also played a crucial role in expanding the automotive sunroof market. Smart sunroofs that open and close according to the surroundings are gaining popularity in the general population. Sunroofs with touch-sensitive controls have also been introduced in the market.

• As the world shifts its focus toward sustainability, key market players are developing sunroofs made from eco-friendly materials. These sunroofs can also generate electricity, enhancing the overall energy efficiency of the vehicle.

• The weight of the vehicle is very important in the automotive industry. The more the weight, the higher the fuel consumption. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing lightweight materials in the production of sunroofs.

• There is also a large scope for customization when it comes to the design of automotive sunroofs. Automobile manufacturers are curating personalized sunroofs that use different glasses, such as tinted, privacy, or UV-reflective.

• Advanced safety features such as laminated glass, anti-pinch technology, and automatic closure during sudden movements or inclement weather conditions have also been introduced in the automotive sunroof market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report:

The global automotive sunroof market is set to reach USD 22,780.9 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 11%.

by 2034, with a CAGR of Based on sunroof type, in-built sunroof is expected to dominate with a value CAGR of 10.5% through 2034.

through 2034. By material type, the glass segment is projected to lead with a value CAGR of 11.1% through 2034.

through 2034. India is anticipated to record a dominant CAGR of 13.1% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in China are projected to spike at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2034.





“Manufacturers are looking to make sunroofs extra efficient. They are hence collaborating in the design phase to innovate designs and seamlessly integrate sunroofs in new vehicle models,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

Key players in the industry, including Webasto Group, Aisnin Corporation, Inalfa Roof Systems, Yachiyo Industry, and Inteva Products are investing in research and development activities to innovate the sunroofs of vehicles. Companies are looking to increase their manufacturing capacity to cater to the rising demand from the end-use industries. They are looking to improve comfort and control the temperature in the car by integrating sunshades.

Companies are responding to the rising consumer demand for special tints that block UV radiation. They are also bringing gesture control, rain sensors, and voice-activated controls in automotive sunroofs. Companies are developing sunroofs with lightweight materials to reduce their weight and increase efficiency. Brands are adapting their sunroof designs to regional preferences. They are also providing their consumers with customized features based on their preferences and requirements.

Industry Updates:

Hyundai , headquartered in Seoul, in June 2024, announced the launch of the Inster EV , an electric version of the Casper ICE vehicle. The EV boosts a single-pane sunroof.

, headquartered in Seoul, in June 2024, announced the launch of the , an electric version of the Casper ICE vehicle. The EV boosts a single-pane sunroof. Vayve Mobility, headquartered in India, in February 2023, unveiled its plans to introduce a solar-powered electric car named Eva equipped with 150-watt solar panels integrated into its sunroof, providing a daily range of 10-12 km or a yearly range of 3,000 km.

Factors Adversely Affecting the Automotive Sunroof Market

• Cost is a significant factor affecting the automotive sunroof market. Vehicles with in-built sunroofs are generally more expensive than the traditional ones. This can deter price-sensitive consumers from opting for vehicles with sunroof options.

• Safety concerns can also keep consumers away from choosing a vehicle with sub-standard sunroof systems. Sunroofs that open fully pose a risk of injury in the event of a rollover or accident. Various studies have proved the inefficiencies of sunroofs in providing enough protection to the occupants.

• The weight and complexity of sunroof systems can impact fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. Sunroofs add extra weight to the vehicles, which can increase the overall fuel consumption.

• Changing safety standards and government regulations can also affect the demand for automotive sunroofs in the market. Sunroof manufacturers need to always keep up with the changing regulations, which might affect the automotive sunroof market.

• Changing consumer preferences and negative publicity regarding sunroofs have recently impacted the market. The rise in the number of accidents due to careless use of sunroofs has led to a plunge in the demand for sunroofs in the automobile industry.

Key Segments of Market Report:

By Sunroof Type:

Based on sunroof type, the sector is divided into in-built, panoramic, folding, pop-up, and others.

By Operation Type:

By operation type, the industry is segmented into electric and manual.

By Material Type:

Based on material type, the sector is divided into glass and fabric.

By Vehicle Type:

By vehicle type, the industry is segmented into compact cars, mid-sized cars, luxury cars, and SUVs.

By Sales Channel:

Based on sales channels, the sector is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

