Battery Sensor Market to Reach USD 8.97 Billion by 2032 Due To The Rising Production of Electric Vehicles | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.97 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.50% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Get a Sample Report of Battery Sensor Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4389

The battery sensor market is one of the fastest-growing markets spurred by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the continuous advancements of battery management systems. Battery sensors play a vital role in monitoring and managing the battery’s health, performance, and safety in various settings, including the automotive and industrial sectors. In electric vehicles, for instance, battery sensors monitor and manage the health of the battery, thereby enhancing the performance and safety of the vehicle. Sales of electric cars made 3.5 million in 2023, which grew by 35% per year. In 2023, the EV market share of the U.S. was at 7.6% by Kelly Blue Book, marking an increase from the reading of 5.9% in 2022.

The transition to solar and wind energy brought about a need for energy storage of such types of power. Battery sensors are crucial elements here, providing the data about the battery status regularly. With the continued tendency towards renewable energies, there is likely to be a greater need for highly effective battery sensors in the future. At present, there are numerous examples of countries and corporations investing heavily in renewable energy sources. For Example, the UAE-based, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that the last decade witnessed a USD 600 billion investment in the solar and wind sectors around the world. A significant part of these investments goes to the development of large-scale battery storage projects, which boosts the demand for advanced sensors.

Battery Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.67 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.97 billion CAGR 10.50% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Storage Solutions Globally

Increased Focus on the Safety of Batteries for Better Monitoring and Management

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Battery Sensor Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4389

Segment Analysis

By Communication

Controller Area Network (CAN): The CAN segment held the largest market share, accounting for 55% in 2023. CAN battery sensors are crucial in EVs, constantly monitoring battery conditions and sending data to battery management systems. This enhances the battery life of the EVs, ensuring the safety of the products and preventing overheating & over-discharging.

Local Interconnect Network (LIN): The LIN segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032 due to its cost-effectiveness. LIN technology is suitable for less demanding communication tasks, making it ideal for secondary battery monitoring in EVs, particularly in vehicles targeting lower-income segments.

By Voltage

12V: Dominating the market with a 46.18% share in 2023, 12V battery sensors are essential for regenerative and start/stop systems in vehicles. These sensors are low-cost and crucial for ensuring efficient vehicle operation.

24V: The 24V segment is projected to grow significantly, driven by the demand for high-power applications in commercial and military vehicles. For example, 24V battery sensors in UPS systems ensure backup battery health, preventing critical power outages and data loss.

Regional Development

The APAC region held the largest share of the Battery Sensor Market, accounting for 44.17% in 2023. The growth is driven by the high production of electric vehicles and the region's focus on sustainable mobility solutions. Governments in APAC countries are implementing strict regulations to reduce CO2 emissions, increasing the demand for advanced battery sensors.

In North America, the market is poised for significant growth, driven by investments in EV infrastructure and stringent emission regulations. The U.S. and Canada are leading the adoption of advanced battery sensors to support the growing EV market. Europe is also experiencing substantial growth, with countries like Germany, France, and Norway driving demand through ambitious CO2 reduction targets and increased EV adoption.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Ride1Up updated its LMT’D V2 commuter e-bike and integrated modern battery sensors, which ensure better and safer commuting with an unlimited riding potential.

In May 2024, Xiaomi launched the new version of the Xiaomi Human Body Sensor, and the battery was added to the HomeKit accessories group offering the better home monitoring comfort with improved battery duration.

In December 2023, IKEA announced the availability of two products, specifically: the PARASOLL Door/Window sensor and the VALLHORN Wireless motion detector with the direct replacement of batteries.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Battery Sensor Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4389

Key Takeaways

The report provides insights into advanced battery sensor technologies, ensuring safety and reliability in various applications, including automotive and industrial sectors.

Detailed analysis of market drivers and opportunities helps clients identify potential growth areas and strategic investments.

Comprehensive information on recent product launches and mergers offers a competitive edge to clients, aiding in informed decision-making.

In-depth segment analysis allows clients to understand market dynamics and target high-growth areas effectively.

The report highlights key regional developments, enabling clients to focus on regions with significant market potential and growth opportunities.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Battery Sensor Market Segmentation, By Communication

8. Battery Sensor Market Segmentation, By Voltage

9. Battery Sensor Market Segmentation, By Category

10. Battery Sensor Market Segmentation, By Type

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Battery Sensor Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/battery-sensor-market-4389

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.