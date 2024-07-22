Prenatal Care Market Set to Surge to US$ 6.51 Billion By 2032, Driven by Increasing Awareness About Maternal & Fetal Health | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenatal Care Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Prenatal Care Market size was valued at US$ 3.90 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 6.51 Billion by 2032, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The increasing prevalence of reproductive health problems is propelling market demand for prenatal care and public health campaigns aimed to improve maternal & child health are one the key factors driving the growth of this market. The U.S. has experienced a rise in government-funded programs centering on maternal health, including the Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant USD 850 million was provided to states for the fiscal year 2023 to help with prenatal and postnatal care), according to the Centers for Disease Control temperature (CDC). This initiative aims to increase access to critical prenatal services and resources, thereby improving the health of pregnant women as well as their babies.

Furthermore, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires most health insurance plans to cover maternal care such as prenatal visits, contributing even more towards universal access. On a global front, the development of health initiatives such as the Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which envisages providing improved maternal care leading to reduced mortality in upcoming years is fuelling dawning within the prenatal market. These large public health initiatives are critical in broadening access and enhancing the quality of prenatal care through advocacy for improved prenatal care practices, as well as vital early intervention measures.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Clarions Group

Siemens Healthcare

Vyaire Medical

Expanscience Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical Incorporated

Atom Medical Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Other Players

Prenatal Care Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.10% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increased Availability of Educational Materials and Resources on Pregnancy and Prenatal Care Boosts Consumer Knowledge and Encourages Regular Check-Ups

• Public Health Initiatives Aimed at Improving Maternal and Child Health Support the Growth of The Prenatal Care Market

Segmentation Dynamics

Stretch mark minimizers were the largest segment in the prenatal care market which covered 32% of the market share in 2023. The stretch marks are a common and normal occurrence, affecting 50-90% of pregnant women according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). This widespread fear, together with the growing incidence of diseases such as variations in body mass and also fast growth eruptions has resulted in a substantial consumer rate of interest-seeking items that are developed to stop or lessen these marks. The market is witnessing an increase in growth due to the high demand for effective solutions that require preventive strategies and methods of managing stretch marks, which offsets any minor gains made from other segments situated within the prenatal skin care industry. With a broad customer base and an urgent requirement for efficient treatments, they lead in this market.

Prenatal Care Market Key Segmentation

By Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

Fetal Dopplers

Fetal Monitors

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging

By Supplements

Minerals

Vitamins

Essential Fatty Acids

Others

By Type

Body Restructuring Gels

Stressed Legs Products

Stretch Marks Minimizers

Dark Spots Treatment Creams

Skin Toning Lotions

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Regional Insights

Prenatal care markets were largely dominated by North America, which has a 44% share in the market primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure; high prevalence of obesity, and advanced maternal age combined with significant government support. Finally, prenatal care is greatly promoted in the US with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Building a report illustrating that almost all pregnant women receive some radar therapy during pregnancy. The scope of prenatal services is wide, due to regulation under the Affordable Care Act requiring full coverage. This will drive market growth further. This growth is driven by strong healthcare systems, universal access to medical services, and comprehensive public health programs that are designed to improve the health of mothers and children. Moreover, the high awareness of consumers and a large number of healthcare providers are responsible for North America being the leader position-wise in the global prenatal care market.

Recent Developments

Eli Lilly unrolled a new initiative to deliver more pregnant mothers’ access to prenatal care through telehealth platforms announced in July 2024. Among the items in this effort is a foray into digital tools to help pregnant women track their health and manage during pregnancy. This movement underscores Eli Lilly's pledge to utilize modern technology in the care of pregnant people.

