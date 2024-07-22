Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size to Hit US$ 9.50 Billion by 2032, Rising Prevalence of Drug-Resistant Infections Drives Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market is thriving, reaching a value of USD 5.90 billion in 2023 and expected to hit USD 9.50 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 5.74% Over the Forecast Period of 2024-2032.”

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a major threat and therefore continuous monitoring is essential to control it. Pathogens like bacteria and fungi are evolving resistance to medications, rendering them ineffective. This can lead to complications in treating infections and can potentially be fatal. The continuous surveillance of these microbial populations to monitor trends in resistance is known as AMR surveillance. It is important to understand how resistance patterns form could in turn help healthcare professionals and scientists to develop better strategies to combat AMR. AMR is now estimated to account for 700,000 deaths a year globally. This alarming number further emphasises the importance of discussing on this subject. Systems such as ATLAS plays a vital role for monitoring AMR. In addition to bacterial resistance, ATLAS also provides antifungal data.

A global effort to combat the antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea has been launched by WHO through its "Global Action Plan to Control the Spread and Impact of Antimicrobial Resistance in Neisseria gonorrhoeae." There is also a plan to avoid the rise and spread of these superbugs. The situation is dire – globally there are 82.3 million cases of gonorrhoea each year among those aged 15-49 years.

The WHO is aiming for a 90% decrease in new cases by the year 2030 to only 8.23 million each year. The goal of the plan is to encourage cooperation between governments, healthcare providers, researchers and with input from the general public.





Get a Sample Report of Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4383

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

The Key Players are Danaher, Bioanalyse, Luminex Corporation, Alifax S.r.l., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Lumed, BioSpace, Roche Diagnostics, OpGen, Inc., Cepheid, Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., Qiagen, Liofilchem S.r.l., Bio-Rad, Becton, Merck KgaA, Dickinson and Company, Bruker, Biomerieux and Other Players

Inappropriate/overuse of antibiotics in humans e.g., for viral infections, short treatment durations), animals e.g. growth promotion purpose and plants disease prevention contribute to this resistance development. AMR is a global fight, but not all countries are affected equally, as the disease disproportionately burdens low- and middle-income countries by increasing poverty and resource strains.

According to WHO study, AMR is estimated to have caused 1.27 million deaths directly and contributed to nearly 5 million deaths globally in 2019. AMR makes infections more difficult to treat, in combination with procedures such as surgery and chemotherapy. AMR could add an estimated USD 1 trillion in healthcare costs by 2050 and have a completely cratered global GDP.

The complexity of AMR necessitates a multi-faceted solution, including the reduction in their inappropriate use and investment in new research into new drug development to ensure access to existing treatment as well equitable proceeding one.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.90 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.47% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers • Burgeoning Burden of Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

•Desperate Need for New Therapies

•Heightened Public Health Awareness and Economic Concerns

•Collaborative Efforts for Novel Treatment Methods

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4383

Market Driven by the Need to Combat Superbugs

Burgeoning burden of antibiotic-resistant infections

Over 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections occur annually in the US alone, leading to more than 35,000 deaths.

Desperate need for new therapies

A new antibiotic, AMC-109, offers promise for overcoming existing resistance patterns.

Heightened public health awareness and economic concerns

The global rise of antibiotic resistance has significant economic consequences.

Market Leaders and Advancements

Diagnostic kits dominate the market- 46% due to the need for fast and reliable identification of resistant bacteria.

due to the need for fast and reliable identification of resistant bacteria. Hospitals and clinics are the primary end users- 56% as they witness the most cases and are mandated to conduct surveillance.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Key Segmentation:

By Solution

Diagnostic kits

Diagnostic systems

Surveillance software

Services

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Public Health Surveillance

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Region - North America Leads the Way

Accounted for 37% of it, North America is the dominated region in 2023 thanks to impressive focus on research & development activities. Asia Pacific regions have been earmarked as highly lucrative region during forecast period which will lead Asia Pacific markets towards 4%-7% CAGR.

Governments in the Asia Pacific region is becoming more aggressive stance against AMR. A case in point is the National Action Plan of China launched recently for 2022-2025.

These strategies are all-encompassing, including vaccination, AMR control in the environment and co-operation between different fields. Furthermore, this integrated strategy will catalyze the expansion of Asia Pacific AMR surveillance market size.

Regional Coverage:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

• Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4383

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segmentation, by Solution

8. Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Benchmarking

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Recent Developments

12.3.1 Industry News

12.3.2 Company News

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/antimicrobial-resistance-surveillance-market-4383

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.