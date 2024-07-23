Green Fertilizer Market to Reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2031 Driven by Growth In Demand For Practices In Sustainable Agriculture | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Fertilizer Market Size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Get a Sample Report of Green Fertilizer Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4398

The Green fertilizer market has tremendously evolved in the last few years, driven by increasing environmental consciousness and a dire need for sustainable agriculture practices. By the end of 2024, the situation is looking radically different, and it is a massive time for this market to turn towards an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical fertilizers. One such development is the surge of regulatory support toward organic farming, driven by global environmental policy and consumer demand for healthier food products. For example, the European Union's "Farm to Fork" strategy, launched in 2020, outlines a reduction in dependence on synthetic fertilizers and promotes organic inputs instead. Accordingly, this policy increases the adoption of green fertilizers all over Europe. This is further evident from recent funding rounds, such as the $50 million that one of the biggest agricultural tech companies invested in developing advanced bio-based fertilizers. Much of this innovation is related to reducing carbon footprints and enhancing soil health, thus falling squarely within the broader goals of sustainable agriculture.

Similarly, other factors shaping the market dynamics are the rising issues of soil degradation and the related demand for efficient solutions in land restorations. Green fertilizers, which include the categories of organic and bio-based, gain further impetus due to improved functions in enhancing the fertility and texture of the soil, all while causing minimal environmental impact. For instance, green fertilizers, such as biochar, improve soil fertility while capturing carbon and, therefore, target two major challenges that humanity faces: fertility and climate. Moreover, the shifting consumer preference towards organically grown produce has heightened the demand for green fertilizers, hence becoming a focal point in agriculture stakeholder activity. This trend has been evident in the growth of certifications and standards for organic products, such as the USDA Organic certification in the United States, which further powered the application of green fertilizers.

Green Fertilizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.15 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.53 billion CAGR 5.65% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Organic and Sustainable Farming

Cost-effectiveness and Long-Term Benefits fuel the demand for the Green Fertilizer market

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Green Fertilizer Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4398

Key Players

Some of the major players listed in the Green Fertilizer Market are Tata Chemicals, Yara International, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Group, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., BioWorks, Inc., K+S AG, Loveland Products, Inc., and other players.

Segment Analysis

Alkaline water electrolysis will grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.46% because of the well-known, reliable, and traditional method for electrolysis. Alkaline water electrolysis is the process involving two electrodes working in a liquid electrolyte solution like potassium or sodium hydroxide. Its growing application in green ammonia production is due to the lower-cost catalysts and higher gas purity. In this regard, higher durability and reduced dissolution of the anodic catalyst, due to the help of an exchangeable electrolyte, are expected to give impetus to the growth of alkaline water electrolysis. It is observed that the net energy consumption and power requirement for the ammonia electrolytic and water electrolyzers, comparing them at different rates of hydrogen production, amount to a quite high share of the total energy consumed by the water electrolyzers—around 65% more than that of the ammonia electrolytic cell. Thus, the ammonia electrolytic cell could perhaps work with some little energy borrowed from a (Polymer electrolyte membrane) PEM hydrogen fuel cell. Moreover, the amount of consumption by the ammonia electrolytic cell is lower compared to that in water electrolyzers, suggesting that it also can be driven by renewable energy sources to produce hydrogen on demand.

By Technology

Alkaline water electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

By Fertilizer Type

Ammonium nitrate (AN)

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN)

By Form

Solid Granules Pellets Powder

Liquid Concentrates Solutions



Recent Developments

June 2024: ACME Group and IHI Corporation jointly developed a Green Hydrogen and Ammonia project, with a consideration of an investment of USD 7 billion at Gopalpur Industrial Park, Odisha.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Europe dominated the Green Fertilizer market with a market share of about 30% due to stringent sustainability policies and commitments by governments concerning the reduction of carbon emissions. The Strategy has received much-needed impetus from the EU's Farm to Fork, which substantially supports environmentally clean ways of farming. Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been drivers in this movement. While Germany's stringent environment-related regulations and France's subsidization of organic inputs have fueled adoption, the Netherlands' leadership position in progressive farming practices and incentives supports the market growth. In setting up several green fertilizer production facilities and research centers across Europe, its leadership is further aided by government and private investments. This holistic approach has made Europe the clear leader in the green fertilizers industry.

SNS View on Green Fertilizer Market

The green fertilizer market is foreseen to grow at a fast pace if one considers the global trend and regulatory pressure toward sustainability. Indeed, analysts call it driven by increasing environmental awareness, government incentives, and technology advancements in bio-based fertilizers. Still, the need felt for green fertilizers has to do with much greater commitments toward a reduction in the carbon footprint of agriculture and improving soil health. While higher up-front costs and limited availability in certain regions present a challenge, the overall trajectory for this market remains very promising. Further growth and spread of green fertilizers will likely be driven by innovations in new product formulations and supportive regulatory frameworks over the coming years.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Green Fertilizer Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4398

Key Takeaways:

The green fertilizer market is growing rapidly due to an increased demand for sustainable agriculture practices and regulatory support.

The key segment would be bio-based fertilizers, driven by developments in the areas of microbial products and organic formulations.

Some of the recent initiatives taken in this regard are new product launches, changes at the regulatory level, etc., aiming to increase green fertilizers.

Regionally, Europe and North America drive the market, but growing concerns about the environment and food security are now raising adoption in Asia.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Green Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Technology

8. Green Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Fertilizer Type

9. Green Fertilizer Market Segmentation, By Form

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Green Fertilizer Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/green-fertilizer-market-4398

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.