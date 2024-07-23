Questex Invests to Continue Building on Explosive Growth in 2023

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s growth strategy is centered around the experience economy – bringing buyers and sellers together in the markets that help communities live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. Questex continues to invest in these high growth markets through new event launches and content that fueled industry leading double-digit growth in 2023 and are underpinning continued robust growth in 2024.



“Questex has been a pioneer in the BtoB event and digital media marketplace via its audience focused strategic product development process that is driving incredible growth and innovative launches. By focusing on data driven decision making through the Q Activate platform, we have grown organically and with speed,” said Paul Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Questex.

Questex has combined into four umbrella communities to drive scale and create enhanced business experiences that bring buyers and sellers together to get business done. The four markets include:

To lead and expand the Wellness portfolio, Jess Tyler has joined the Company as Vice President/Market Leader. Tyler was previously Senior Vice President of Emerald and Chief Revenue and Experience Officer of MJBiz, the world’s largest B2B media publication and tradeshow for the legal cannabis industry. Prior to this, she managed media and event teams at Access Intelligence. She brings an entrepreneurial mindset blended with rapid growth expertise to the team.

New Capabilities

In an industry where the power of your people is the key differentiator, Questex continues to scale through the addition of specialized skillsets across the company including data, events, digital, technology and marketing performance.

Allison Cohen, Senior Event Director, has joined Questex from running Sprout, a women-owned global IT (Information Technology) service provider and she also spent time as channel executive in the IT\channel at The Channel Company focused on a modern hosted buyer model. Cohen is focused on establishing an “intelligent meetings” strategy for all Questex events and growing the Company’s dedicated portfolio of one-on-one meetings and hosted buyer events.

Steve Johnston, VP, Technology, has joined Questex from Icon Parking where he revolutionized technology utilization, he also brings strategy, acquisition, and global expertise from UBM plc. Johnston will focus on enhancing Questex's business technology strategy including sales enablement and overseeing Questex AI (Artificial Intelligence) initiatives and new opportunities.

Event Performance

As one of the industry’s fastest growing event businesses, Questex continues to benefit from its innovative data driven strategy through its audience activation platform, Q Activate, that has resulted in 2024 projected growth year on year of over 13% and several successful launches, including:

The Hospitality Show, a new hospitality operations and technology event created in collaboration with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). In year two, the event is forecasting 32% growth and co-locating the geo-cloned Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas and is the largest launch of a tradeshow in North America in the year 2024.

Broadband Nation Expo, which brings the broadband industry together to discuss the future of broadband in the United States and the concerted effort to bridge the digital divide.

New Organic Launches and Acquisitions 2024

In its first year under ownership the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference experienced year on year growth of 29%+.

Building on pillar event International Hospitality Investment Forum and the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, Questex geo-cloned the International Hospitality Investment Forum Asia, creating the unquestioned leadership position in the overall hospitality industry.

Fierce Network, a new mega portal and new research to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry.

Broadband Nation, a digital property that will help rebrand the broadband technician profession, attracting a younger and more diverse generation of employees to the broadband workforce, created in conjunction with the Telecommunications Industry Association.

Feedback from a broad spectrum of stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive with leading NPS ratings, robust resigns for 2025 events and numerous testimonials from customers and attendees attesting to strong ROI.

