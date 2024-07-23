GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND HARTZ LOVING PAWS AIRLIFT MORE THAN 90 SHELTER PETS FROM THE SOUTH TO NEW JERSEY TO FIND NEW HOMES ON THE EAST COAST

Seattle, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities and Hartz Loving Paws, the shelter outreach program of leading pet care brand Hartz, flew more than 90 at-risk shelter pets from Louisiana and Alabama to the East Coast to find new homes. This lifesaving flight is part of Greater Good Charities' ongoing efforts to help vulnerable shelter pets and support local animal welfare organizations across the globe.

“We conduct life-saving airlifts and support ground transport for vulnerable pet populations with a heavy focus on harder to place large dogs, asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs, homeless cats and disaster relief,” said Erin Robbins, Vice President of Pet Transport for Greater Good Charities. “To date, Greater Good Charities has transported more than 14,000 shelter pets to new homes, and we are thrilled to have the support of our longtime partner, Hartz, for this flight to help even more pets in need.”





On Monday, July 22, a chartered plane departed from New Orleans Lakefront Airport in the early morning with more than 90 shelter pets and arrived at Morristown Airport in Morristown, N.J. in the late morning. The pets were transported in vans from the airport back to the receiving shelters that included St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center and Char Wills German Shepherd Rescue.





The shelter pets on the flight were all fully vetted, and health certificated thanks to Greater Good Charities. Upon arriving at the receiving shelters, all the pets are evaluated and receive any follow-up medical care needed before being put up for adoption.

This lifesaving airlift is part of a long history of collaborations between Greater Good Charities and Hartz Loving Paws.

According to Hartz Senior Director of Marketing Stacy Kisla, “The bond with our furry friends is a physical and emotional intertwinement. It’s a two-way relationship built on the fact that life with pets enriches us and helps bring out our best selves. Hartz Loving Paws and Greater Good Charities share the same dedication toward fostering that unconditional love. We’re honored to do our part for social good, but the mission doesn’t stop at product donations and volunteer events. Today’s younger pet parents are extremely pro-adoption, and they tell their unique stories – both the rewards and challenges – across social media. Our team sees an opportunity, almost a responsibility, to amplify those narratives as well as provide accessible insights and resources to the community.”

The participating sending shelters for this flight from Louisiana and Alabama include Cara’s House, Iberville Parish Animal Shelter, Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services, Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, St. Martin’s Parish Animal Shelter, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, and Save a Pet Rescue, Adoption, & Transport.

Greater Good Charities responsibly transports shelter pets to areas where there is a need for adoptable pets and never displaces local shelter pets in the area. All shelter pets transported via Greater Good Charities will be done so in compliance with the USDA interstate regulations.

To donate and support Greater Good Charities please visit: greatergood.org

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

About The Hartz Mountain Corporation:

For more than 95 years, Hartz has been solely focused on creating pet care products that give pets the unconditional love that they give us.

Today, Hartz is a leading manufacturer of high quality, innovative pet care products for dog and cat parents, including Oinkies, UltraGuard, Nature’s Shield, Home Protection, Comfitables and Groomer's Best brands. Hartz’s Delectables is the leading brand of wet cat treats in the United States.

Through the Hartz Loving Paws™ shelter outreach program, Hartz is committed to celebrating the unconditional love that pets give us through our support of shelters, fosters, and families in need. For more information, visit www.hartz.com.

