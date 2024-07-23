HordRT Launches Innovative Small Batch Injection Molding Service, Transforming Manufacturing Development Landscape

ZHONGSHAN, China, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZHONGSHAN HORD RAPIDTOOLS LTD (hereinafter known as the "HordRT") recently announced its pioneering small-batch customized injection molding service, set to transform the manufacturing landscape. This innovative offering combines modern technology with a decade of expertise to dramatically accelerate product development cycles and reduce production costs for businesses worldwide.



Revolutionary Rapid Mold Change System

The cornerstone of HordRT's new service is its revolutionary rapid mold change system. This technological breakthrough allows for mold switches in an unprecedented 2-5 minutes, providing unparalleled flexibility in small-batch production. Such rapid changeovers enable diverse product runs and iterations at speeds previously unattainable in the industry.

Advanced Material-Specific Technology

To complement this agility, HordRT has developed an array of material-specific screw and barrel assemblies. This approach significantly reduces material waste from cleaning between runs and ensures consistent quality across various resins. The company continues to expand its quick-change solutions to cover an even more comprehensive range of materials.

Extensive Material Library with Color Precision

HordRT's material library is another key asset, featuring over 1,000 stock options with full traceability. The company has also developed proprietary color-matching technologies for different material types, ensuring exceptional color accuracy crucial for many industries.

Comprehensive Quality Control System

Quality control is integral to HordRT's service. A comprehensive end-to-end quality management system covers all stages from incoming materials inspection through production to final shipping, setting a new industry standard for small-batch manufacturing.

Decade of Global Expertise

With over a decade of experience serving more than 1,000 clients across Europe and America, HordRT brings unparalleled expertise to this new service. This extensive track record of providing stable, professional manufacturing services positions HordRT as a trusted partner in the evolving landscape of custom manufacturing.

In conclusion, HordRT's new small-batch customized injection molding service represents a paradigm shift in manufacturing. By combining rapid mold changes, material expertise, and rigorous quality control, HordRT is not just keeping pace with industry changes but driving them. This revolutionary service promises to redefine how products are developed and brought to market, offering a glimpse into the future of manufacturing available today.

Media contact:

Company Name: ZHONGSHAN HORD RAPIDTOOLS LTD

Telephone: +86 760 8612 9998

E-mail: rfq@hordrt.com

Website: www.hordrt.com