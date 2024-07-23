M&S Consulting and Carahsoft Forge Dynamic Partnership to Transform Public Sector Initiatives

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&S Consulting, a renowned enterprise IT and digital solutions provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, proudly announce a transformative partnership. This strategic collaboration is poised to revolutionize Public Sector initiatives through tailored technology services. M&S Consulting will collaborate with Carahsoft as a managed service provider (MSP) to deliver strategic process and technology solutions to Carahsoft’s Public Sector customers.



"Our collaboration with Carahsoft aligns seamlessly with our customer-centric approach. We believe in guiding Government agencies through their digital transformation journey, exceeding expectations at every step,” said Ashok Aggarwal, Managing Partner at M&S Consulting. “Carahsoft is a market leader in bringing the highest value IT solutions to the Public Sector. We are thrilled to help Carahsoft customers increase the Return on Investment (ROI) they gain from their technology investments."

M&S Consulting teams work to provide customers with advanced expertise and innovative solutions across each of their focus areas, including artificial intelligence, data platforms and analytics, cloud infrastructure services, higher Education and more.

With M&S Consulting’s offerings, customers will gain access to:

Exclusive M&S Preferred Partner Program: Unlock significant cost savings with a groundbreaking program offering tailored technology and professional services with the purchase of an AWS, Atlassian, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce or Snowflake license from Carahsoft.

Unlock significant cost savings with a groundbreaking program offering tailored technology and professional services with the purchase of an AWS, Atlassian, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce or Snowflake license from Carahsoft. A Complimentary Consultation: Clients will benefit from a complimentary two-hour road mapping consultation to optimize license utilization and enhance project outcomes.

Clients will benefit from a complimentary two-hour road mapping consultation to optimize license utilization and enhance project outcomes. Proven Expertise: With a track record dating back to 2002, M&S Consulting excels in seamless integration, execution and ongoing support for digital transformation.

With a track record dating back to 2002, M&S Consulting excels in seamless integration, execution and ongoing support for digital transformation. A Customer-Centric Approach: M&S Consulting places a premium on positive relationships, ensuring ongoing success and exceeding client expectations.

"Our partnership with M&S Consulting brings unparalleled value to our licensing proposals. There is a critical need for expert partners such as M&S Consulting, whose track record of success promises to significantly enhance the success of our offerings and our customers,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. “This partnership makes it easy to combine top-tier professional services from M&S with our robust licensing options, while further simplifying the IT procurement process for our customers. Together, we are committed to delivering success to our clients."

For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 812-6318. Stay tuned for an upcoming educational co-hosted event series providing valuable insights into industry trends and best practices.

About M&S Consulting

M&S Consulting is a leading enterprise technology and business systems integration firm focused on delivering innovative solutions for public sector clients. With a team of over 250 consultants, we offer decades of experience successfully bridging process and technology to drive digital transformation initiatives. Since 2002, our team has been dedicated to building meaningful long-term relationships and solving complex process and technology problems. M&S Consulting proudly holds the distinction of being a HUBZone Certified, Women-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business holding a GSA Schedule 70 Contract with Cooperative Purchasing available to state government and higher education institutions.

Contact

Maren Jensen

(888) 812-6318

PR@mandsc.com



About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com