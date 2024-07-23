Intraoral Scanners Market Size to Surpass US$ 1.23 Billion By 2032, Due to Growing Oral Health Awareness and Government Support | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraoral Scanners Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Intraoral Scanners Market size was valued at US$ 0.67 billion in 2023 & is estimated to reach US$ 1.23 Billion By 2032 with a Growing CAGR of 6.99% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Rise Of Intraoral Scanners Is Transforming Dentistry

The dental industry is surging a digital revolution with the continued rise in popularity of intraoral scanners. This technology provides a quick, easy and accurate solution to taking traditional impressions using un-hygienic materials.





Get a Sample Report of Intraoral Scanners Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4388

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

The Key Players are Acteon Group Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Dental, Align Technology, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Hint-Els GmbH, 3Shape, Straumann Group, Smart Optics Sensortechnik GmbH, Planmeca Oy, DOF Inc., Dental Wings Inc., IOS Technologies, Inc., Roland DG Corporation, Condor Scan AG, Medit Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ormco Corporation, Dental Corporation (Envista Holdings Corporation), Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. And other players

The growing needs of the dental professionals are likely to be major factor fuelling demand for Intraoral scanners.

Growing dental problems and awareness: The increased occurrence of teeth related ailments such as cavities is a big issue. For instance, in a 2022 survey in England showing that 30% of children 5-year-olds had enamel and dentinal decay. The perception of taking oral health seriously has transformed, which leads to preventive and restorative dental measures.

The increased occurrence of teeth related ailments such as cavities is a big issue. For instance, in a 2022 survey in England showing that 30% of children 5-year-olds had enamel and dentinal decay. The perception of taking oral health seriously has transformed, which leads to preventive and restorative dental measures. Technological Advancements: Advancements in scanner technology itself are a major driver. These scanners eliminate the unpleasant experience of traditional methods and provide instant data transfer, allowing for faster and more efficient treatment planning.

Advancements in scanner technology itself are a major driver. These scanners eliminate the unpleasant experience of traditional methods and provide instant data transfer, allowing for faster and more efficient treatment planning. The Geriatric Population: The aging population is a key growth factor as people age, they become more susceptible to dental problems due to reduced saliva production and changes in dietary habits. This creates a strong demand for improved dental care solutions, and intraoral scanners provide a comfortable and precise alternative. For example, a 2023 World Economic Forum report highlights Japan's rapidly aging population, with over 10% exceeding 80 years old. Projections suggest this trend will continue globally, presenting a significant opportunity for the intraoral scanner market.

The aging population is a key growth factor as people age, they become more susceptible to dental problems due to reduced saliva production and changes in dietary habits. This creates a strong demand for improved dental care solutions, and intraoral scanners provide a comfortable and precise alternative. For example, a 2023 World Economic Forum report highlights Japan's rapidly aging population, with over 10% exceeding 80 years old. Projections suggest this trend will continue globally, presenting a significant opportunity for the intraoral scanner market. Integration of AI and Machine Learning: With embedded AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities, scanners are now able to automate tedious functions while increasing diagnostic accuracy and delivering a data-centric treatment workflow. Such development places dental practices at the forefront of technology and productivity in diagnosis.

With embedded AI and (ML) capabilities, scanners are now able to automate tedious functions while increasing diagnostic accuracy and delivering a data-centric treatment workflow. Such development places dental practices at the forefront of technology and productivity in diagnosis. Focus on Patient Experience: Manufacturers are concentrating on features that improve the treatment for patients, such as VR distraction, real-time visualization of treatments and user-friendly interfaces. This approach makes patients happier, as well as proving these companies to be forward-thinking and patient-centered. An example of this is the use of AI in improving patient experience during orthodontic treatment using real-time feedback and guided instructions, such as with DentalMonitoring's ScanAssist scanner.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Intraoral Scanners Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4388

Intraoral Scanners Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 0.67 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.99% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Advanced Technology

• Dental Tourism Boom

• Open Architecture Compatibility

• Training and Education

During the prediction period, open systems are projected to maintain their dominance as the fastest-growing segment by modality of the market.

The open system accounted for 97.3% of the share in 2023 and held a dominating position. They free dentists from vendor lock-in, a scourge of closed systems. Open systems enable dentists to freely pick, switch out or upgrade the scanner components in contrast to being locked with only one single manufacturer. That flexibility allows for them to grow and change according their present needs, unconstrained by proprietary technologies.

Intraoral Scanners Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Intraoral Scanners Benchtop Intraoral Scanners Stand-Alone CAD/CAM Scanners 3D Handheld Scanners

Intraoral Cameras

Intraoral Sensors

Stand-Alone Software

By Modality:

Closed System

Open System

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dental Clinics Lead the Charge in Intraoral Scanner Adoption

Dental clinics was the dominated end users for intraoral scanner market in 2023. This is attributed to various reasons, including the fact that some dental clinics have adopted intraoral scanners because of their numerous benefits and are therefore early adopters. Moreover, an increasing prevalence of clear aligners and dental tourism are the other growth propellants within this segment; The records generated by intraoral scanners are used to fabricate clear aligners for orthodontic treatment. Dental tourism patients usually look for sophisticated dental treatments, which is an area that clinics having intraoral scanners will be able to fulfil better.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Intraoral Scanners Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4388

Asia Pacific Is Anticipated To Be The Fastest Growing Region Of The Intraoral Scanner Market

The increasing elderly population in APAC that is geriatric patients often require dental care such as crowns, bridges and dentures; all of which can benefit from intraoral scanners. Major Asian markets like India are experiencing a surge in dental tourism. With more and more patients aspiring for advanced dental treatments, clinics armed with intraoral scanners become the preferred place of choice. The presence of a large number dental professionals and growing prevalence of oral diseases in the region also propels market growth. The increasing number of dentists and high rate in dental diseases are projected to drive intraoral scanners market. In addition to that, more tooth correction procedures require advanced technologies like intraoral scanners which would lead into proper diagnosis and treatment planning.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Intraoral Scanners Market Segmentation, by Product Type

8. Intraoral Scanners Market Segmentation, by Modality

9. Intraoral Scanners Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Intraoral Scanners Market Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/intraoral-scanners-market-4388

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.