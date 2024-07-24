OTC Markets Group Announces Real-Time Data Distribution with uSMART Securities Out of Hong Kong

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for over 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced new data distribution capabilities in collaboration with uSMART Securities, an advanced financial trading platform for global investors.



uSMART Securities, a leading fintech brokerage firm based in Hong Kong, is now a distributor for OTC Markets Group’s L1 and L2 real-time data and with the data being available in their mobile app for participating users. uSMART operates a financial trading platform that provides real-time stock quotes, stock trading strategies for investors, and 24-hour account service.

With this new integration, OTC Markets Group expands their Asian market presence and deepens their technology bench with an additional partner in Hong Kong. uSMART’s users also now have convenient access to Real-Time Level 1 + top of book quote data for OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® securities to assist in trading and investment decision-making. This collaboration increases the availability of data on OTC equity securities to uSMART investors in the U.S.

"We’re excited to see another collaboration come to fruition in one of our key Asian markets,” said Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data at OTC Markets Group. "As our global user base expands, we’ll continue to proactively meet demand and leverage our real-time data offerings in impactful ways for OTC market participants.”

OTC Markets Group's Market Data business provides mission-critical data to broker-dealers, compliance, and risk management teams. As the primary market operator, OTC Markets delivers the most comprehensive, contextual, real-time, and analytical data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker- dealer, member SIPC.

