Global Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Worth US$ 2,75,329.94 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 89.8% - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global self-sovereign identity (SSI) market size is predicted to grow from USD 951.36 million in 2023 to USD 2,75,329.94 million by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 89.8% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)?

Self-sovereign identity (SSI) is a representation for handling digital recognition in which persons or businesses have solitary proprietorship over the capacity to regulate their accounts and unique data. Persons with self-sovereign recognition can reserve their data to their gadgets and offer it for authentication and agreements without the requirement to depend upon a primary warehouse of data. With self-sovereign identity, users have entire regulation over how the distinctive particulars are retained and utilized.

The self-sovereign identity (SSI) market is witnessing substantial demand owing to these technologies providing the user the potential to prevent their recognition from scammers by utilizing block chain technology without the inclusion of central firms. The escalating advancements of agreeable and uncomplicated handling of self-sovereign identity technology for end users make it possible to push market growth in the near future.

Self-Sovereign Identity Market Report Attributes

Report attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 951.36 million Market value in 2032 USD 2,75,329.94 million CAGR 89.8% from 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019-2022 Forecast Period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report

Escalating law imposition on data isolation is expected to provide notable demand for self-sovereign identity over the forecast period.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of offering, identity type, network, organization size, vertical, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest self-sovereign identity (SSI) market share.

Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Key Players

1Kosmos (US)

Accumulate (US)

Affinidi (Singapore)

Blockchain Helix (Germany)

cheqd (England)

Civic (US)

Dock (Switzerland)

Finema (Thailand)

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

The continuing technology exposure and deep fake occurrences are escalating worries about data security. As per a report by computer safety firm McAfee announced in April 2024, over 75% of Indians perceived deep fake content, while 38% of people confronted deep fake frauds in the bygone years in India.

The growing aggregate of data violation and safety menaces globally is notably implementing firms to execute productive security calibre. This trend is punctually pushing the growth of the self-sovereign identity (SSI) market propelled by its potential to offer capability in disclosing their data with the incorporation of blockchain technology.

The growing research studies traversing the advancement of self-sovereign identity technology and the escalating demand for data isolation instruments are expected to push market augmentation.

Challenges:

Less Awareness: The lesser aggregate of people with comprehension of blockchain technology is anticipated to create massive issues in the marketplace. This is anticipated to restrict research inventions, and thus advancement in self-sovereign identity technology in the near future.

Which Region Leads the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Sector?

The North American region dominated the self-sovereign identity (SSI) industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to the existence of entrenched nations with robust information technology and frameworks. The growing countries' policies to encourage data security and decrease data violations are maximally energizing the market penetration.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the self-sovereign identity (SSI) market over the estimated period. This is due to escalating research ventures in self-sovereign identity (SSI). The growing aggregate of firms concentrating on advancing productive data safeguarding measures particularly in India and China.





SSI Market Segmental Overview:

By Offering Outlook:

Solutions

Services

By Identity Type Outlook:

Non-Biometrics

Biometrics

By Network Outlook:

Permissioned

Permissionless

By Organization Size Outlook:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical Outlook:

BFSI

IT and ITeS

Telecom

Government

Real Estate & Construction

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Other Verticals

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

